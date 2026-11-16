Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This season JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, the luxury 300-acre tropical resort located midway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Aventura, is welcoming guests to experience an unforgettable South Florida escape with a collection of curated packages designed for every style of traveler. The newly launched seasonal package, aptly named the Sunshine Escape*, is available through March 31, 2027.

Recently named the #23 Best Resort in the World and #8 Best Resort in the United States in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, JW Turnberry offers an elevated retreat where sunshine, recreation, and relaxation come together.

*Offer subject to availability at time of booking, and blackout dates apply.

SUNSHINE ESCAPE PACKAGE

Guests can trade winter coats for tan lines with the new Sunshine Escape Package, available for stays of any length through March 31, 2027. The offer highlights:

$50 nightly resort credit applicable to food and beverage purchases, spa services, and golf tee times.

Four (4) daily access passes to Tidal Cove Waterpark (two more than standard room inclusions)

Complimentary daily self-parking for one (1) vehicle per night of stay

Available with offer code ZJ5 or online.

Other packages are available, tailored to every visitor with offers geared toward locals, golfers, families, and more. A full listing of special promotions and packages for Fall/Winter getaways is available online.

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF PACKAGE

Created for golfers who eat, sleep, and breathe the game, this package offers the perfect golf day for stays of three or more (3+) nights, including:

• Complimentary daily golf for two (2), on the Championship Miller or Soffer Courses (includes greens fees, cart fees, and forecaddies fees)

• Complimentary replay golf, daily

• Unlimited use of the resort’s golf practice facilities (driving / putting / chipping)

• Complimentary club and bag storage

• Daily breakfast for two at CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar

• Complimentary first drink at the “19th Hole”

• 1PM late checkout

• 10% discount at Golf Pro Shop & Turnberry News Retail

• 20% discount at Ship Sticks when guests send their golf clubs and luggage ahead

Available with offer code ZJ4.

STAY MORE, SAVE 15% AND MORE

Extended stays come with added rewards. Guests who book three or more (3+) nights with this offer receive up to 15% off room rates plus $25 per night in Resort Credit.

Available with offer code ZX0.

STAY FOR BREAKFAST PACKAGE

Guests can rediscover the serenity of mornings with breakfast already taken care of. The package includes:

No minimum length of stay or lead time

Complimentary daily buffet breakfast for up to two (2) adults at CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar

Kids 3-and-under eat free from CORSAIR kid’s menu

Available with offer code S4B.

FLORIDA/GEORGIA RESIDENTS

Florida and Georgia residents can experience Southern comfort and hospitality with up to 15% off their room, plus complimentary overnight parking.

Available with offer code 8LG.

SAVE UP TO 15% WHEN YOU PAY IN ADVANCE

Made for planners who keep it all organized and stay on top of every detail, this offer rewards guests who book seven or more (7+) days prior to arrival. Guests who prepay for their stay with this non-refundable rate save up to 15%.

Available with offer code ADP

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is located at 19999 West Country Club Drive in Aventura, Florida. For more information, please visit jwturnberry.com.