More Than a Book Sale: Finding Your People at the Fair

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I did the math. To break even on my Miami Book Fair exhibit, I figured I would need to sell about 80 books. Apparently, writing the novel was only the beginning.

But a spreadsheet doesn’t tell the whole story.

That was the heart of Episode 44 of The Miami Book Hub, the fifth chapter of our South Florida Writers Roundtable. Joining me were my friends Amy Nicole Naim and C.V. “Ceci” Shaw, president and vice president of the South Florida Writers Association, for a conversation about book-fair opportunities for authors.

“I’m not there to make money,” I told them. For me, the opportunity is exposure: introducing readers to my book, inviting them into its world and beginning relationships that might continue long after the tents come down.

As I pointed out, “People are there for books.” That makes a book fair rather different from setting up a table somewhere and hoping a reader wanders past.

Amy explained how the association helps make that opportunity accessible, offering members scheduled space in its booth at no additional cost. Authors can meet readers, sell and sign books, while the organization connects with writers who might not yet know it exists.

“We expand our community,” she said. That is a return on investment, too.

Of course, being there is only the beginning. You still have to give people a reason to stop.

Ceci shared how she uses herbal oracle cards connected to the world of her novel, The Spell. “Pick a card. Pick a message. What’s your message for today?” she asks visitors. A small interaction becomes an opening for a conversation about the book.

My approach may involve music, giveaways and an invitation to join the Ancient Order of Seshat. Subtlety has apparently left the tent.

Amy brought us back to the business side. “The writer is not thinking about marketing and all that stuff,” she observed. Recalling an event where she assisted Ceci, she described collecting readers’ email addresses, taking photographs and connecting on social media. Those connections create an audience for the next book, not just a transaction for this one.

We also discussed the less glamorous essentials: travel, lodging, booth expenses and having a way to accept payments. I admitted I still needed to sort out that last detail. Nothing like discussing author preparedness on your own podcast to discover what you haven’t prepared.

For Ceci, the value also includes confidence. Meeting readers who buy your work helps you “feel like a real author,” she said. Anyone who has wrestled with impostor syndrome understands that particular dividend.

Beyond the fair, we celebrated the Authors For initiative benefiting 305 Pink Pack, explored writing workshops and contests, and encouraged support for our libraries. Different activities, same lesson: a literary community grows when we show up for one another.

The Fair even has a place in my fiction. In my novel, Maya Lin’s parents name her after hearing Maya Angelou read at the Miami Book Fair. Now I’m bringing their daughter’s story to that same gathering of readers. Some circles are worth completing.

Come find me on Writers Row and visit the South Florida Writers Association booth during the Miami Book Fair street fair, November 20–22. Learn more about the association at SouthFloridaWriters.org.

Watch Episode 44 and subscribe to our newsletter at TheMiamiBookHub.com—Miami’s Home for Readers, Writers & Resources. Please like, share and subscribe, and thank you to Miami’s Community Newspapers for producing the program.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!