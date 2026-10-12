Gary Fields Brings The Book of Judges Home to Miami

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gary Fields had barely begun describing his debut novel when I found myself laughing at how much we had in common. The Book of Judges brings ancient secrets and modern technology into a chase through South Florida. Readers of my own book—Maya Lin & the Ancient Order of Seshat—will understand why that caught my attention.

“Wow. It’s like I’m staring at a mirror,” I told him.

There were more connections to come during Episode 35 of The Miami Book Hub podcast, including songwriting and our love of Dan Brown. But I was especially glad to hear Gary talk about the South Florida life behind his novel.

Gary and his wife, Debbie, put themselves through law school at the University of Miami while working. He described commuting from Broward, eating frozen turkey warmed in a campus microwave before class, and saving the studying for weekends. They’re still married 48 years later, so apparently the arrangement worked.

He practiced law in Palm Beach County for more than 30 years and had previously worked as a computer systems analyst. After almost 40 years in Florida, he moved to California to be near his children and grandchildren.

“A big part of my heart is here,” Gary said. Even the banyan trees of Coral Gables play a part in his novel.

A murder in Kendall sets his novel’s plot in motion. Young lawyer Josh witnesses the killing of his mentor, an appellate judge, and escapes with the judge’s virus-infected laptop. A doctoral candidate and a technically gifted friend help him unravel an ancient secret while killers pursue them. They have three days.

Through dreams, the story reaches back some 2,000 years to judges confronting human rights cases in different cultures. “These judges, despite the laws against them, despite the culture of the time, despite their own personal limitations, strive to find justice,” Gary explained.

His Florida friends have enjoyed recognizing places throughout the novel. There’s something fun about finding a familiar neighborhood in the middle of somebody else’s adventure.

The idea began about 20 years ago when Debbie finished reading a novel and told Gary, “You could do this.” Three years of late-night writing produced a first draft. Friends, family and an editor offered encouragement, but also made clear that the manuscript needed considerable work.

With a busy law practice and children still at home, Gary set it aside until retirement. He took classes, worked on his writing and eventually spent two years with an editor.

“Fifteen drafts later, it finally seemed ready,” he said. I admitted that we differed considerably on patience. I’m glad he had enough to see it through.

Gary is now working on a sequel and envisions a trilogy. He also welcomes book club conversations, including visits by Zoom. Given the moral, religious and legal questions his novel raises, I suspect those discussions could run long.

Visit GaryFields.com to learn more, buy The Book of Judges or invite Gary to your book club. For more author conversations, our newsletter and Miami’s literary happenings, visit TheMiamiBookHub.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!