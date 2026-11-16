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Jessica de Vreeze, "When You Know" (2026), oil on linen.

“Who loves ART?” Jessica de Vreeze asked the room at RISE II: Pink Warrior, spelling out the word so her French accent wouldn’t get in the way. Then: “And who loves their MOM?” No spelling required. Every hand went up.

Those two questions connect her artistic practice and community work: art, and the people who shape us.

Born in Paris, the French-American artist spent nearly a decade as an attorney admitted to the Luxembourg Bar before pursuing the career she had always wanted. This year marks ten years of her work being collected, with originals held on four continents.

Working across photography, painting, mixed media and murals, de Vreeze explores how people and places shape one another. Weathered walls and human gestures become expressions of freedom, love and belonging. Curator Shirley Moreira of Miami International Fine Arts describes her work as “a quiet cartography of human experience.” Her newest painting, When You Know (2026), an oil on linen, explores the traces of feeling behind what we live, love and see.

As of October 2026, Artfacts ranks de Vreeze in the top 4% of more than 934K artists in its database. Her work on paper Wow… You Are Amazing! sold at The Bass’s Night at the Museum auction in April 2026.

At the Coral Gables Museum, her photographs Rising and The Courage to Bend are featured in Capture 2026, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, on view through November 1. The museum awarded her photograph Keep on Dancing its 2025 People’s Choice Award; an artist’s proof is in its permanent collection.

Beyond her art practice, de Vreeze founded Unchained Mothering, a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit using art and storytelling to illuminate mothers’ often unseen contributions and help women recognize their value and abilities. “If all women and all mothers knew their worth,” she says, “society would transform at every level.”

She helped her children establish the independent Juniorette Club of Coconut Grove (“Juniorette”) in 2023, with support from Unchained Mothering and the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove (“WCCG”). She continues to advise the co-ed youth-led club, now presided over by Ana Sanchez, a senior at ISPA.

On October 11, the club’s RISE II: Pink Warrior brought generations together with the WCCG, Unchained Mothering and White Tiger and Dragon Martial Arts. Self-defense instruction by Sensei Carol White, breast cancer awareness and survivor Gloria Martinez’s testimony about human trafficking filled the program, and proceeds support breast cancer efforts and future Juniorette activities.

Unchained Mothering presents If You Would See, an exhibition bringing artworks and mothers’ stories into conversation, March 7–8, 2027, in Miami. Give Miami helps fund the nonprofit’s programs and this exhibition: join Team Unchained Mothering at the Give Miami 5K on

November 15, 2026, or give through Mightycause and The Miami Foundation during Give Miami Day on November 19.

De Vreeze welcomes artwork inquiries and commissions, including portraits for individuals, businesses and public organizations, through jessicadevreeze.com. For Unchained Mothering’s programs and ways to support its mission, visit unchainedmothering.com.

Jessica de Vreeze

Jessica de Vreeze is a French-American visual artist and photographer, born in Paris and based in Miami. Her muses are raw emotions, unexpected details, and the way people and places interact. Working across photography, painting, mixed media and murals, she explores freedom, love, family and belonging. Her newest piece, When You Know (2026), an oil on linen, turns to the traces of feeling behind what we live, love and see.

Her tenth year as a professional artist, following nearly a decade as an attorney admitted to the Luxembourg Bar, has been among her busiest. She presented the solo exhibitions Under My Skin at Miami International Fine Arts and Play Your Hand in Las Vegas. Two of her photographs, Rising and The Courage to Bend, were selected for Capture 2026 at the Coral Gables Museum, where her photograph Keep on Dancing received the 2025 People’s Choice Award and an artist’s proof is in the permanent collection. Her work on paper Wow… You Are Amazing! sold at The Bass’s Night at the Museum auction in April. She welcomes commissions from individuals, businesses and public organizations.

She is also founder and president of Unchained Mothering, a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit that uses art and storytelling to illuminate the often-unseen contributions of mothers and women and offers activities to help women recognize their value and abilities. All programs and activities are open to everyone.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica de Vreeze | jessidevreeze@me.com |+1 (917) 515-4552