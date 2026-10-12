Promoting Yourself and Your Book: Another Conversation Beyond the Page

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My recent book launch at Books & Books was still fresh on my mind when Amy Nicole Naim and C.V. “Ceci” Shaw returned for our monthly South Florida Writers Roundtable. Ceci had helped with the giveaways, and reminded me how much love there had been in that packed room.

Then we got to the work that follows the celebration. “Writing the book, as difficult as that might be, is the easy part,” I said.

For Chapter 4 of our Roundtable—Episode 36 of The Miami Book Hub podcast—our Hot Topic was promoting yourself and your book. Amy, President of the South Florida Writers Association, and Ceci, its Vice President, know that work well. They also know how exhausting it can become once the excitement of publication wears off.

Amy urged writers to “build an audience while you’re writing,” something she is doing alongside her upcoming memoir. Those connections take time. Conversations, social media and an email list readers have chosen to join can help build them before publication.

Ceci’s advice was to let readers get to know the person doing the writing. Share something useful or interesting from your life. Give them a reason to keep coming back.

“It’s you that they’re following, not so much your book,” she said.

We also talked about the introductions authors can make for one another. We’ve helped each other get media attention, and those opportunities can lead to invitations elsewhere. This is one reason I keep coming back to community. A fellow writer may know exactly who would be interested in your story, or may have a cousin who knows a guy… (this is Miami after all).

A conversation with Miami’s Community Newspapers about promoting my own novel turned into The Miami Book Hub. What began as a podcast now includes this column and a newsletter. I’ve met people through it whom I might never have met otherwise.

Promotion also works better when you enjoy doing it. My launch included music and food connected to the book, along with an induction ceremony, certificates, giveaways and a scavenger hunt. It was fun for both me and the attendees. Ceci brings readers into the world of The Spell through tea parties where they get to choose their witch names, and said that her guests come up with those names surprisingly quickly.

“Everyone’s plan is going to be different,” I said. We discussed author websites, social media and opportunities at our libraries. The Association’s author showcase interviews can also provide clips to share afterward.

Our writer spotlight featured Meg Nocero, whose Butterfly Awakens explores grief following her mother’s death. Ceci spoke warmly about the book and Meg’s work encouraging others, including scholarships for young creatives through her non-profit, S.H.I.N.E.

We also highlighted Jo Avent’s Authors For campaign. All three of us are participating this October, donating 100 percent of the royalties from our participating books to 305 Pink Pack, which provides practical support to people undergoing cancer treatment.

We also covered Miami Book Fair and Reedsy workshops, writing contests, and author events at our libraries. Our closing quote came from acclaimed music producer Rick Rubin: “In terms of priority, inspiration comes first. You come second. The audience comes last;” which led us back to a thoughtful discussion about creative freedom.

“Write what you want to write,” I said. Finding an audience matters, but I want to start with a story I’m excited to tell, told in the manner I want to tell it.

Visit AmyNicoleNaim.com and CVShawBooks.com to learn more about Amy and Ceci. Find writing programs and membership information at SouthFloridaWriters.org, and watch more conversations and subscribe to our newsletter at TheMiamiBookHub.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!