South Florida PBS Announces Twenty-Four 2026 Suncoast Emmy® Nominations

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South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to announce twenty-four 2026 National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Suncoast Chapter Regional EMMY® Award nominations for programs produced by South Florida PBS staff and partners. Winners will be announced at the Annual Suncoast Regional EMMY® 50th Anniversary Awards Gala on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

“Every nomination represents a story that connects us more deeply to the communities we serve,” said South Florida PBS President & CEO Dolores Fernandez Alonso. “We celebrate our staff and production partners for the care, creativity, and commitment they bring to their work, and we thank our viewers and supporters for making these stories possible.”

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplineks of the industry and from all the Suncoast region’s television markets.

Nominations for South Florida PBS Original Productions:

MAGAZINE PROGRAM – SINGLE PROGRAM

On The Town in The Palm Beaches “Soundtrack of The Palm Beaches”

Sally Lewis Heims, Nicole Malanga, Frank Licari, Luis Marrou, Yoandy Vidal, James Jefferys

ART/ENTERTAINMENT – SHORT FORM CONTENT

Art Loft’s “Kandy G. Lopez Painting with Fiber”

Melissa Harmon

Art Loft’s “Francois Piacente: Miniature Artist”

Melissa Harmon

CHILDREN (12 AND UNDER) – SHORT FORM CONTENT

KidVision Space Adventures “Living in Space”

Penny Bernath, Jill Nadler, Vanessa Gonzalez, Jose Del Rio, Matthew Grand

CHILDREN (12 AND UNDER) – LONG FORM CONTENT

KidVision Mission “Senses and Food in Space”

Penny Bernath, Jill Nadler, Vanessa Gonzalez

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – LONG FORM CONTENT

Changing Seas “Getting Sharked: Search for Solutions”

Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Luis Marrou, Javier Castro

Changing Seas “The Seals of Sable Island”

Alexa Elliott, Hope Smith, Luis Marrou, Yoandy Vidal

The Everglades: A Symphony of Life

Joyce Belloise, Christopher Slater

Changing Seas “Puerto Rico: Resilience and Action”

Liz Smith

LIFESTYLE – LONG FORM CONTENT

Rooted in Florida “Your Vegetable Garden Guide”

Jacquelyn Hurtado, Jeannie Schmidle

Rooted in Florida “Identifying Invasive Plants”

Jacquelyn Hurtado, Jeannie Schmidle, Yoandy Vidal, Osmani Tellez, Richard Berea

MILITARY – LONG FORM CONTENT

Breaking Ice

Dennis Scholl, Mary Ellen Scherl

CONTENT SHORTS

Star Gazers “What If”

Emily Swift, Jacquelyn Hurtado, Trace Dominguez

WRITER – LONG FORM CONTENT

Changing Seas “The Seals of Sable Island”

Alexa Elliott

Changing Seas “Engineering the Power of Waves”

Liz Smith

EDITOR – LONG FORM CONTENT

Changing Seas “Engineering the Power of Waves”

Sean Hickey

Changing Seas “The Seals of Sable Island”

Sean Hickey

MUSICAL COMPOSITION/ARRANGEMENT

Four Seasons for the Five Senses

Samuel Hyken

Nominations for South Florida PBS Partner Productions:

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – LONG FORM CONTENT

Guardians of the Blue with Maddy Molina

Coral of Life Foundation

Maddison Molina, Enelia Gonzalez

DIRECTOR – LONG FORM CONTENT

Guardians of the Blue with Maddy Molina

Coral of Life Foundation

Maddison Molina

PHOTOGRAPHER – LONG FORM CONTENT

Walking My Sister Home

Kaplan Multimedia, Inc.

Joel Kaplan

WRITER-SHORT FORM CONTENT

Ana y La Distancia

Coneme

Robert Colom-Vargas

Hansel Porras Garcia

DIRECTOR-SHORT FORM CONTENT

Ana y La Distancia

Coneme

Hansel Porras Garcia

PHOTOGRAPHER – LONG FORM CONTENT

Under the Mango Tree

Midnight Monochrome Pictures

Symone Titania Major

ABOUT SUNCOAST CHAPTER OF NATAS:

The Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a nonprofit Florida corporation dedicated to excellence in television. We offer annual Regional EMMY® Awards called The Suncoast Regional EMMY® Awards to television markets in the entire State of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida’s history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.