Uncle Scotchy Finds the Words Behind the Blues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I love the blues. My own musical abilities extend mostly to playing bongos in the backyard (much to the chagrin of my poor neighbors), so having Eric “Uncle Scotchy” Garcia on Episode 39 of The Miami Book Hub podcast was a treat. His live harmonica performance impressed me so much that I temporarily changed the program’s intro and outro music to use it.

Eric, who performs both with his band Juke, and solo as Uncle Scotchy, discovered his calling while listening to James Cotton’s harmonica on Muddy Waters’ Hard Again. He bought an instrument the next day. Back in Miami, he sought lessons and practiced making train sounds on his drives to the Keys, where he taught tennis.

That last detail surprised me. We’d already established our shared affection for music, writing and whiskey. Tennis instructor was an unexpected plot twist.

I liked his idea of pairing a record with a book of lyrics, artwork and the stories behind the songs. Anyone who used to unfold cassette liner notes will understand the appeal.

B.B. King once told folklorist William Ferris, “The blues are the three Ls, and that would be living, loving, and, hopefully, laughing.” Eric’s story has plenty of humor, along with losses that are difficult to revisit.

His memoir, Uncle Scotchy & The Time Thief, grew from eighteen years of caregiving. An only child, he returned from California to help care for his mother, who had early-onset Alzheimer’s. After her death, he cared for his father for another decade.

During the pandemic, a friend suggested a blues opera built around stories and songs. Eric studied storytelling by listening to The Moth, then started a weekly storytelling night at a Miami bar. People who had spent months isolated came to share their experiences.

One evening, his story about his mother moved the room to tears.

“For one second, they got to feel what I felt,” he told me.

That connection led to The Blues Opera, an immersive Little Havana production he performed 71 times for intimate audiences of just fifteen. When he began developing a version for a conventional stage, a friend pointed out he was writing a book. The writing and editing took about a year and a half, repeatedly bringing him back to painful memories.

The memoir gives that struggle an opponent: the Time Thief, a blues demon Eric invented. Drawing on his boxing experience, he structured the chapters about his mother’s illness as twelve rounds.

I asked whether the thief represented the time taken from his mother or the years he gave to caregiving, or perhaps both.

“It stole her time. It stole my time,” he said.

Eric hopes caregivers will recognize themselves in the book. He described how performing a song about his mother prompted listeners to approach him afterward with their own family experiences of Alzheimer’s. The music made a difficult conversation possible.

Near the end, he read a passage about scattering his mother’s ashes at Matheson Hammock, a place tied to childhood outings with both parents. His father stood nearby, grieving at the same spot where he once fished.

“Wow, man. That’s beautiful. Powerful,” I told him.

Those familiar Miami details made the scene feel close. I hope readers who know the park will hear his words differently the next time they visit.

Visit UncleScotchy.com for Eric’s book, music and Instagram link. Watch our full conversation and subscribe to the newsletter at TheMiamiBookHub.com, Miami’s Home for Readers, Writers & Resources. Please like, share and subscribe. Thanks to Miami’s Community Newspapers for producing the program.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, keep enjoying the music, and stay curious, Miami!