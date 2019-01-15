2019 Ford Edge suited for an urban-based, gear-heavy lifestyle

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 2019 Ford Edge has a lot going for it. As a midsize SUV, it has two powerful engine options, a spacious cabin, and trim levels equipped to meet a variety of situations — ranging from family trips to the store to cruising along the highway. It’s a good blend of comfort and utility.

The Edge’s last redesign was for the 2015 model year. While they didn’t make any major changes to the 2017 or 2018 Edge, the 2016 model gained the SYNC 3 infotainment system as an option.

Flash forward to 2019 and Ford refreshes the Edge by updating the interior and exterior styling, adding more standard safety features, and a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The new performance-tuned Edge ST debuts for 2019, replacing the Edge Sport.

Now, while everybody is sure to be talking about the new Edge ST’s 335 horsepower, it is of some significance that Ford has switched the rest of the Edge lineup to four-cylinder power. The 2.0-liter turbo four carries over from last year with an additional five horsepower, bringing its total to 250.

Ford promised that Edges equipped with the four-cylinder EcoBoost would be more efficient than before, and EPA numbers confirm this. The all-wheel-drive four-cylinder Edge that I tested gets 21 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.

To help both the four-cylinder’s fuel economy and its performance is a new eight-speed automatic transmission shared with the ST. Previously, every Edge utilized a six-speed automatic. Auto stop/start also is standard, as is front-wheel drive.

Also for 2019, every Edge gets automated emergency braking, forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high-beams as standard equipment. In addition, Ford is offering a new evasive steering-assist feature, which supports and bolsters defensive steering inputs based on forward radar and camera data. The adaptive cruise control now can bring the Edge to a full stop and offers a degree of self-steering on the highway.

Changes otherwise are minimal and headlined by a wider grille design, a reshaped hood, and new standard LED headlights. None of the styling tweaks alter the Edge’s signature blocky and substantial look.

Inside, the center console has been reconfigured to accept a new rotary-dial shifter, but the rest of the five-seat cabin is otherwise familiar. It’s comfortable and sturdy, and good insulation keeps out harsh wind and road noise.

They also have tailored the Edge’s Sync infotainment setup to support a Ford+Alexa app that enables drivers to access their smart-home assistant from inside the car. A Wi-Fi hotspot capable of supporting 10 devices and an onboard data connection is standard on every 2019 Edge.

The 2019 Ford Edge SE has an MSRP of $29,995. The Edge has three additional trims: the Ford Edge SEL ($33,090), and the Titanium ($38,550) — the model I test drove. Topping the Edge lineup, the sporty ST ($42,355).

In addition to all the features of the lower trim levels — not the least of which is leather upholstery, proximity keyless entry, the SYNC connectivity, and LED daytime running lights — my Titanium stepped up the tech and convenience with a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and more power adjustments for the front seats.

The 2019 Ford Edge is quicker and safer than its predecessors, and it has a more responsive transmission and more impressive tech. For a customer with an urban-based, gear-heavy lifestyle, the Edge’s large cargo space and respectable fuel economy make it a worthwhile addition to the test-drive list.

