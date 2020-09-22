2020 BMW M235i: Romance of being behind the wheel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 2020 BMW M235i reminds me of that classic song by The Romantics.

“What I like about you, you hold me tight,” against the seat, as we fly by at 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds.

The speed is no surprise. The 2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe has a 301 horsepower engine and 332 pound-feet of torque. Neither is the price, which starts at $45,500.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged BMW M Performance TwinPower Turbo inline 4-cylinder comes with an 8-speed sport automatic transmission that still sounds like a roadster. With that, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets 23 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg on the highway.

What I like is the room and how I feel when I’m behind the wheel. This sedan feels like a sporty crossover, with great handling as it speeds down the road. It is a four-wheel drive, but generally the front is in control until it engages the rear axle, when it’s necessary, that is.

The 19-inch alloy rims are plenty comfy, like clouds instead of tires, which makes the cabin cool and quiet. So whether you are playing The Romantics, Mozart or Jay-Z, your tunes will sound like you are inches from the musician. And, with concerts going virtual, the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe can double as a five-star performance hall for you and your passengers.

If you are cruising at night, the light show is pretty impressive. The “Live Cockpit Professional” pack with a 10.25-inch instrument system is connected to a comprehensive set of features including the keyless entry and start, bright LED headlights, Intelligent Personal Assistant and Apple CarPlay. To help with parking, the driver has front and rear sensors, a reversing camera with an assistant and an auto parking assistant, so there is no worry about smudging the car’s paint with a parking obstacle.

The feel got me to the church and the look got me to the altar.

The 2020 BMW M235i is a beautiful car with the signature double-kidney grill of the BMW.

The lines are perfect, drawing stares from men and women alike. And, that’s what I like about you, the 2020 BMW M235i.