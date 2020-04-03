2020 Subaru Outback offers more powerful engines and new tech

Subaru’s lovers are apprehensive about change, but Subaru loves giving its people what they want. The Outback is Subaru’s best-selling model, and the new one is better than the old one. It’s now more spacious in the back seat, more powerful, and has more modern features.

This sixth-generation Outback, looks almost exactly like the outgoing model. Even though you might notice the new scalloped black rocker panels, the Outback’s hearty “hiking boot” look is still basically rooted in the previous generation’s design.

Inside there are some noticeable changes. I found that the new infotainment system was quick and useful. An available vertically oriented 11.6-inch infotainment display is the centerpiece of the interior, except in the base model. Subaru uses two processors to keep response times quick. One controls media functions, and the other deals with climate.

A really cool feature cool feature is Subaru’s available driver-monitoring system that uses face-scanning software to recognize up to five drivers, and recall preferences for things such as seating position and climate control.

Whether you’re driving the Outback on a dirt road or along a paved highway, the Outback steps up well and will get you where you need to go. Also, for a midsize wagon with SUV pretenses, the 2020 Outback’s fuel economy is pretty good. As you compare the Subaru to other SUVs, keep in mind that every Outback comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and every Outback is all-wheel drive, naturally.

The real news, however, with the 2020 Outback’s engine options. If you’re considering a 2020 Subaru Outback, there are the two to pick from: the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder base engine and the new-to-Outback 2.4 XT turbo-four. Producing 260 hp, this later engine option helps the Outback earn 23/30 mpg city/highway. That’s acceptable in a car this size.

If you stick with the 2.5, that 182-hp powerplant delivers 26/33 mpg city/highway. No matter which engine you choose, all 2020 Outbacks run on regular gas.

The 260-hp turbo four is, predictably, a much more willing partner, allowing the 2.4 XT to make it to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. That engine brings much-needed extra thrust when performing a pass. In a top-gear 30-to-50-mph test, the turbo is 1.1 second quicker than an Outback equipped with the base engine.

The Subaru’s chief advantage to other cars on this class is its superb suspension tuning. I am impressed with the comfortable way the Outback rolls down the road, over bumps and even railroad tracks. It’s a dynamic advantage you won’t find on some competitors at any price.

In addition, the Outback now rides on the more rigid Subaru Global Platform, which can absorb 40 percent more energy in a frontal collision than the outgoing platform. The suspension is updated, too, and the car is 1.4 inches longer and 0.6 inch wider than last year’s model.

The added length went to the rear seat, which offers an additional 1.4 inches of legroom. Changes to the cargo-measuring procedures mean that the 2020 Outback’s cargo space behind the rear seat, 33 cubic feet, is nominally smaller than last year’s, but Subaru says that when measured using the same method, the new hold is one cube larger than in the 2019 model.

Price-wise, the 2020 Subaru Outback starts under $27,000.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.