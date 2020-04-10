Altima has unexpected athleticism and Nissan’s loyal following

The 2020 Nissan Altima is a stylish mid-size sedan with the comfort and features that you can’t get elsewhere. Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019, this year’s Nissan got a few updates, the most noteworthy being a cutting-edge engine called VC-Turbo to maximize fuel efficiency and performance. I guess that’s why it ranks as one of the best gas mileage cars for 2020.

Along with a sport-tuned suspension and 19-inch wheels that make this family sedan more fun to drive, the top-of-the-line Platinum I got to test had really nice extras like heated mirrors, steering wheel, and front seats for the chillier Miami months – and a power sunroof for all year round.

Altima’s memory function for the driver’s seat and for the side-view mirrors were also a standout on the Platinum. The glossy-black interior accents on the SV model and up, got my attention, too, as did the ambient interior lighting.

The 2020 Nissan has an attractive interior design, and still some of the best seats in the business. While materials vary among trim levels, everything is a significant improvement compared with the previous-generation Altima.

Every Altima has a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. With controls that are within easy reach, the infotainment interface has a customizable main menu. Along with optional built-in navigation, the infotainment system can be upgraded with a dealer-installed 4G LTE mobile hotspot.

The Altima has a standard 188-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that pairs with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). But in my Platinum model, I had the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 248 horsepower also with CVT.

The standard four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive has pretty good acceleration. But the VC-Turbo engine was quick – going from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. I also got to say, my Platinum model had more cornering grip than some of the BMWs I’ve driven in the past.

Seating five passengers, the 2020 Nissan is available in five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL, and Platinum.

The S base trim is indeed pretty basic, starting at $24,995, but it offers decent features for the money. The SR is the Altima’s “sport” trim, offering a sportier suspension, transmission paddle shifters and unique styling elements.

The SV blends features from the S and the SR (minus the SR’s sportier elements, primarily suspension and styling) and adds items such as noise-reducing side windows, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist technology is also included.

Moving up to the SL brings leather seating, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Springing for the Platinum adds finishing touches as I described above – but I forgot to mention the 360-degree camera.

Mileage for the Nissan Altima sedan with the VC-Turbo engine is rated at 25 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.

My Platinum Altima is base priced at 35,180, but with the options included by the manufacturer that range from ground lighting and a rear spoiler to premium paint and impact sensors, it topped out at $38,840.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.