AMG GLC 43 is a ‘good looker’ with precise handling

Tooling around town in the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 SUV, it’s easy to relish this compact luxury crossover’s precise handling and brisk acceleration (0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds or less). It’s also a “good looker” with a sculpted exterior design and a modern interior reflecting high-quality materials and a luxury feel.

Power-wise, this compact SUV boasts a nine-speed, shiftable automatic transmission and turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (385 hp, 384 pound-feet of torque), delivering 23 additional HP over 2019’s model. The GLC 43 also has a performance-enhanced transmission, 20-inch five-spoke wheels, and a sport-tuned air suspension. Simply put, driving is a breeze.

Yet, the practical four-door GLC 43 also seats up to five people. Adults seated in the back will enjoy good legroom, while those in the front row will nestle into heated (if they ever need it) power-adjustable seats. Cargo-wise the GLC 43 offers 17.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

One of four trim levels, the GLC 43 is nicely equipped with keyless entry, push-button ignition, faux leather upholstery, dual-zone air conditioning, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a power liftgate, anodized roof-rack rails, and more.

Also new for 2020, Mercedes-Benz restyled the GLC 43’s grill, added new LED headlights, and taillights, and designed new front and rear bumpers. Most notably, it incorporated Mercedes-Benz’s snazzy MBUX infotainment system with a 10.25-inch, multimedia, touch screen display.

That infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Sirius SM satellite radio, and a six-speaker sound system. Best of all, drivers can safely focus their attention solely on the road while using simple voice commands to adjust the vehicle’s interior temperature to 72, ask for their favorite artist’s songs, answer the phone “hands free,” or turn on blue ambient lighting.

The GLC 43’s all-wheel drive system (4Matic) is helpful if a driver encounters muddy roadway conditions or desires to gently venture off-road. Standard safety features include a brake assist system, blind-spot assist, and much more. Myriad upgrades too can add functionality and fun — everything from a digital instrument cluster to upgraded leather upholstery, a parking assistance system or the booming sensory experience of Burmester Surround Sound.

The GLC 43 and its more powerful counterpart, the GLC 63 (turbocharged 4.0-liter, V8 with 469 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque) are the “performance” siblings within the GLC class.

Entry level is the rear-wheel drive GLC300 with a new turbocharged, 2.0-liter V4 engine (255 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque); delivering 14 more HP. New this summer, the all-wheel drive, four-cylinder GLC 350e plug-in hybrid features a new larger battery pack for its electric motor.

If you’re seeking a solid balance between comfort and snazzy performance in a crossover, Mercedes-Benz’s AMG GLC 43 proves a versatile driving machine with a bit of a kick. Base price is $59,500.

EPA mileage for the AMG GLC 43 is rated up to 18 city and 24 highway.

