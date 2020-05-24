BMW M8 Gran Coupe has power and a perfectly posh interior

If you have a penchant for performance, the 2020 BMW M8 is the athletic counterpoint to the still sporty but softer BMW 8 Series coupe. With a seriously invigorating twin-turbo V-8, this all-new four-door high-performance sedan features a pumped-up appearance and exclusive performance equipment.

While the lesser M850i Gran Coupe gets a healthy 523 horsepower from its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, the M8 Gran Coupe turns up the same V8 to a full 600 hp, producing 553 lb-ft of torque – sending that power to all four wheels via an paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The M8 Gran Coupe comes in at a base price of $130,995, so for those who want M-car performance and are willing to spend M-car money, this is the sedan for you. In this case, the base M8 Gran Coupe costs about $21,000 more than the one-rung-below BMW M850i. While you might be happy and content with the less expensive M850i and its detuned twin-turbo V-8, the M8 Gran Coupe is where you go if want the company’s fastest four-door.

More than just a muscled-up version of the 8 Series Gran Coupe, the M8 acquires a series of additional upgrades. On top of standard features such as the 10.25-inch central infotainment display, heated armrests and a Harman Kardon sound system, the M8 gets a lightweight carbon roof, adaptive suspension, and M Sport seats.

As with the stubbier BMW M8 coupe and convertible, the Gran Coupe equivalent features an exquisitely appointed interior that looks as rich as it feels. Perfectly posh and dignified, the four-door M8 provides more plentiful rear passenger space. It also offers a wide range of desirable standard features such as a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, 16-way power front seats with memory settings, four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and more.

Equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can also be operated with a rotary controller on the center console, the M8 Gran Coupe features a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman/Kardon sound system. It also boasts a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay as standard.

A specially tuned adaptive suspension is standard, and it can be adjusted through the sedan’s customizable and preset drive modes. For those who want the ultimate performance from the M8 Gran Coupe, BMW also offers carbon-ceramic brakes.

EPA mileage for the BMW is rated at 15 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway.

Gobs of driver-assistance technology is available, everything except forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking costs extra. Key safety features include: available adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go technology, available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, available lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.

The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Sedan even goes one step further with a version aptly named Competition.

More practical than the M8 coupe, the M8 Gran Coupe sedan and Competition both provide the same power and many of the same thrills as the coupe but with space for four adults. You also get BMW’s excellent interior ergonomics, a thoroughly modern technology interface, and sleek styling. It’s a thoroughly enticing vehicle to drive.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.