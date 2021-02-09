Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited can get you to your happy place

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I like the new styling of the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan, but it’s the hybrid part that won me over.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited S Appearance is the one that I test drove. The base price starts at just under $46,000. The Chrysler Pacifica Minivan gets a gas economy rating of 30 miles per gallon.

This car not only is comfortable, but it goes and goes with both the reliability of a gas engine and the quiet cool of an electric that goes far. And I mean really, really far.

Available on all models including Pinnacle, the Hybrid powertrain delivers electric for local driving and turns on the gas for extended excursions, so you can go wherever you want — near or far. The electric range is 32 miles on a single charge and the gas engine range is 488 miles. Two hours is all it takes to get fully charged.

Their system detects when it is best to use electric or gas and seamlessly switches between the two driving choices. Forget about range anxiety because the Chrysler Pacifica offers an efficient and impressive total range of 520 miles. That means you might get to Disney World on a full tank of gas and make it part of the way back, too.

Chrysler also has teamed up with Amazon to make buying and installing a faster charger as convenient as ordering pizza.

Let’s be honest — this is a family car for big families, so Chrysler designed and incorporated into the car a list of safety features that is longer than a Walgreens receipt.

Stay protected with standard features that automatically engage like the Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking located in the front of the vehicle, which automatically brakes for pedestrians to avoid an accident.

You get Adaptive Cruise Control with what is called Stop and Go, which uses sensors to help maintain your preset distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. So even if you get distracted for a moment the car tech is designed to keep you a safe distance away.

You also get Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, which is exactly like what it sounds — assistance that includes both audible and visual warnings as well as applying Automated Emergency Braking to come to a full stop, if needed.

And to top it all, you get amazing styling on the inside and seatback video screens to keep the kids busy on their way to the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Let’s get serious — this is a seriously easy driving car for someone who wants to drive and sleep easy. It won’t break the bank and it keeps the planet clean when you drive in it.