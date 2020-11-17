Genesis G80 has a package of features that won my heart

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What is one of the worst parts of owning any car?

No, not writing a check to the bank each month. From a Jeep to a Mercedez Benz, it is about taking it in to get maintenance. Doesn’t everyone hate sitting in the showroom for hours, sometimes wasting a whole day. This is where the Genesis G80 began to win my heart.

With the Genesis G80, you may never set foot in their service center. With complimentary Genesis Service Valet for three years or 36,000 miles, they will perform a remote diagnostic check, pick up your vehicle, send a courtesy replacement and return your Genesis when it’s ready. Are you kidding me?

What else is in your bag of tricks?

Well, with the Genesis G80 you won’t be vulnerable to one of the other big headaches of owning a car — the possibility of being left stranded on the highway. This car exceeds expectations in this regard.

The Genesis G80 was ranked No. 1 luxury brand in initial and long-term quality in 2020.

J.D. Power also named the G80 as the Most Dependable Midsize Premium Car with the lowest rate of reported problems over time.

Okay, now for the fun stuff. The Genesis G80 defines itself with athletic styling, exhilarating performance, and intuitive technology. All of this sleek styling and performance runs on 300 horses, which gets 18 miles per gallon in the city and 26 on the highway. The icing on this luxury cake is that you can get this fully redesigned car today for less than $48,000.

From thoughtfully engineered architecture and dynamic lines to supple interior and a sweeping fascia, the all-new G80 knows how to make an entrance. The luxury midsize sedan’s ample width gives it an imposing presence, with its full LED quad headlamps that are designed specifically to echo the Genesis emblem.

Inside the cabin, the G80 offers generous leg and headroom, while the available panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of openness. If you like, the car also will include luxurious materials like soft Nappa leather and matte finish wood trim.

Everyone is worried about safety these days and the Genesis G80 has you covered. This beauty is outfitted with an array of protective features designed to intuitively keep you safe with appointments such as Highway Driving Assist II and available Forward Attention Warning with camera. To further ease the driving experience, the G80 offers available Remote Smart Parking Assist, allowing you to park it in even the toughest parallel spaces without breaking a sweat.

The G80 also boasts the world’s first Smart Cruise Control with machine learning, which turns the car into your student, emulating your driving style. Its eight-speed automatic transmission works in tandem with available all wheel drive and a 3.5-liter twin turbo V6, which puts this car on my Mount Rushmore of midsize luxury vehicles.