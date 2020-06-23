Hellcat is a mind-blowing way to experience a road trip or a drag strip

Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011, for 2020, Dodge literally widens the Charger SRT Hellcat by giving it a newly standard widebody treatment. The kit includes revised front and rear ends along with bulging fender flares that add 3.5 inches to the sedan’s overall width for a more aggressive visage.

The epitome of excess – with more horsepower and wider tires than any sedan needs – this Hellcat variant is based on the standard Charger sedan but gets a crazy powerful 707-hp supercharged Hemi V8, offering heart-stopping acceleration .

Since the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is only offered in a single trim level that’s almost fully loaded, there isn’t much of a decision to make – it’s all good.

Priced at $71,140, the 2020 Hellcat also has few options outside of a more powerful sound system, built-in navigation, and the Power Convenience package. The latter adds power-adjustments to the passenger seat and steering column for an extra dose of luxury. The rest of the Hellcat’s available options are mostly cosmetic.

Without a doubt, the Hellcat’s main attraction is its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. wheels through a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Other standard features include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, auto-dimming driver and rearview mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, and rear parking sensors.

Not that I would know (ahem…), the Hellcat can blast from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and completed the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds. You really got to carefully apply the gas pedal to maintain traction – I guess that’s where the name Hellcat comes from.

Inside, the SRT Hellcat has pretty much the same design and passenger space as its tamer Chargers, but it has a bunch of desirable standard features and some personalized options. Every Charger SRT Hellcat includes a 200-mph speedometer, leather upholstery, and heated and ventilated front seats.

You also get dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Interior cubby storage is highlighted by spots to store small items, and you can fit seven carry-on bags in the Charger’s sizable trunk.

There’s a Carbon & Suede package that adds real carbon-fiber interior trim and a faux-suede headliner for a sportier atmosphere. Other options include several appearance packages, a sunroof, faux suede interior elements, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, navigation, a power-adjustable steering column, and additional adjustments for front seats.

Advanced safety features are limited to a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

Every Charger SRT Hellcat has an excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen with a six-speaker Alpine audio system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Its large screen responded quickly to inputs and the physical knobs and buttons make the interface easy to use.

EPA mileage for the Charger is rated at 12 city MPG, 21 highway.

This big-bodied Dodge corners harder and looks meaner than ever. Still, the 2020 SRT Hellcat is perfectly fine for transporting families – and obliterating quarter-miles.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.