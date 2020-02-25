Hyundai Ioniq HEV offers fuel efficiency in an affordable package

Since it launched in 2017, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid has been a key rival to the popular Toyota Prius. As far as fuel economy goes, the Ioniq is definitely a winner. With a potential of 58 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the Ioniq even outshines the Prius’ maximum of 56 mpg.

Certainly, the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid is worth considering if you’re looking for an efficient alternative to a conventional gas-burning car. But in addition to great fuel economy, it offers modern technology, and an attractive look at an excellent price point.

The Ioniq Hybrid is available in several different trim levels: Blue, SE, SEL, and Limited.

With an MSRP of around $33,000, the Hyundai Ioniq Limited I tested is the top of the line, offering chrome exterior door handles, a 10.25” touchscreen, a power-adjustable sunroof, leather upholstery, premium door sill plates, Blue Link Connected Care service for three years, Blue Link Remote Package for three years, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink controller, digital compass, and LED interior lights.

Also among the equipment available only on the Limited trim are headlights with dynamic bending light, rear HVAC vents, driver seat memory system, rear cargo cover, wireless charging pad, premium Infinity audio system with eight speakers, and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology.

On top of all that, Ioniq’s more conventional styling compared to the Prius is another bonus.

I have to say, I totally enjoyed its handling. I also was impressed by the Ioniq’s supportive front seats are and low console that allowed my pedal knee unlimited room and a feeling of front seat spaciousness.

The Ioniq’s cabin is comfortable and attractive and is really well appointed in the more expensive versions. In the Limited trim, you can get cream and black two-tone scheme. The materials used throughout the cabin are of solid quality, although plastic is used throughout. Everything appears to be assembled with a good level of craftsmanship.

The physical controls on the dash and steering wheel are fairly large, so finding what you need isn’t a struggle. The steering wheel has a surprisingly good thickness, plus it is flat on the bottom like a performance vehicle for easier entry and exit.

Adding to its green cred, Hyundai sourced sustainable materials for the Ioniq’s interior, using composites made of sugar cane and volcanic rock.

Also, the back seat easily accommodated six footers. Beneath the hatchback was 26.5 cubic feet of space including a hidden sub floor compartment. The front and side views are generous.

Hyundai’s excellent warranty is one of the best in the industry with five years or 60,000 miles for the whole car and ten years or 100,000 miles for the powertrain. Lifetime hybrid battery replacement is offered to the original owner. And there’s three years or 36,000 miles of free maintenance.

