If the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster is calling your name, answer that call

Four years after the debut of the AMG GT, the two-seat sports car has been updated for the second time. For 2020, Mercedes is now offering improved dynamics, new tech, and a bit of fresh styling to its GT lineup.

The Mercedes-AMG GT lineup includes four models: the base AMG GT, the GT C, GT R, and the limited-production GT R Pro. Despite the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 powering each of the variants – albeit with different power outputs – there are some considerable differences in how the AMG GT lineup looks and how they drive.

Having had the pleasure of testing the GT C Roadster, which is smack in the middle of the range, I came to the conclusion this one is arguably the best of the GT bunch.

The refreshed GT sports new LED headlights and taillights, in addition to a revised rear diffuser, tweaked exhaust pipes, and new wheel designs. The changes are minor, but the AMG GT still looks absolutely menacing with its low-slung, wide posture.

There are a few new wheel options, paint colors, and interior color schemes, as well.

The GT’s innards feature some major improvements, including a 10.2-inch center display, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Like some other Mercedes products, the GT relies on a hybrid version of the automaker’s new MBUX infotainment, utilizing a different operating system while retaining the same touchpad control system found in MBUX cars. Still, using the two displays is a mostly painless experience thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The interior also gets the fresh center console that debuted on the GT 4-Door earlier this year. It uses small touch-capacitive display buttons for settings like driving modes and other performance features. A new steering wheel uses similar buttons and a rotary dial for controlling the GT’s main functions.

In terms of actual dynamic improvements, every GT now gets the AMG Dynamics system that first appeared on the new C63. The four settings—Basic, Advanced, Pro, and Master—are tied to the GT’s existing driving modes, and they further control the stability-control system to improve handling without making the driver feel like the car is driving them.

As that last update brought major upgrades to the GT’s engine lineup, the car’s powertrains are unchanged. Every version of the GT is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The GT C boosts that to 550 horses and 502 lb-ft, which allows it to gather speed just as quickly as you’d expect. Top speed in the GT C is 196 miles per hour.

Some say the GT C’s biggest selling point is its subtlety – notably classier and toned down than the other trim levels. But honestly, take one look at the AMG GT’s proportions and it becomes quite obvious that this car was never really meant to be subtle.

Fuel economy comes in at 15 mpg city and 20 highway – which is respectable enough.

Base price for my GT-C is 162,400 – but with some extras like the Burmester high-end surround sound system, active distance assist Distronic, and Summer high-performance tires, my 2020 Roaster topped out at 174,665.

