Land Rover Range Rover Sport is as bold as it is beautiful

It is hard to find something in which the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport doesn’t excel.

Like many of its luxury SUV competitors, the Range Rover Sport offers a supremely appointed cabin, a comfortable ride, and plenty of powerful engines.

Perhaps one of the best off-road vehicles in the world, the 2019 Range Rover Sport belongs to a generation that debuted for the 2014 model year — and Land Rover consistently has updated this SUV since then. The one thing they all have had in common over these years is the pricey price — but oh well.

With a starting MSRP just north of $68,000 for the base 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE, this vehicle has one of the highest retail prices in the class. The all-new Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Plug-In Hybrid costs $79,000. Prices rise as high as $114,500 for the SVR, which makes it one of the more expensive top trims in the class.

So, what’s new for 2019? The Range Rover Sport gains a new plug-in hybrid model this year, and some features were shuffled between trims.

Starting from the inside out, the Range Rover Sport’s interior has a quality cabin. It is attractive, modern, quiet, and filled with soft-touch surfaces. In its base configuration, seats five people on leather upholstery. The front seats are comfortable and supportive, and the second row has enough space to seat two adults comfortably. A third row can be added to boost the Sport’s seating capacity to seven.

Tech-wise, the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system comes standard in the Range Rover Sport. It features two 10-inch touch screens, eight speakers, a navigation system, Bluetooth, a USB port, satellite radio, and HD Radio.

An 11- or 19-speaker Meridian sound system is available, as are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, tri- and quad-zone automatic climate control, and the Land Rover activity key.

Moving on to performance, this vehicle has a powertrain for just about any occasion. Standard in the base SE and HSE is a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine that makes 340 horsepower. Additionally, these trims are the only ones to offer a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, which is rated at 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE also is available as a plug-in hybrid. This setup pairs a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic reverts back to the gas-powered V6, but with a 380-horsepower rating. A 518-horsepower 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine comes in the Supercharged Dynamic and Autobiography Dynamic trims. This same engine makes 575 horsepower in the high-performance SVR.

Each engine has ample power for most driving situations. The V8 provides better acceleration and hauls this large vehicle and a load of people or cargo more easily.

Regardless of the powertrain, you’ll get an eight-speed automatic transmission in the Range Rover Sport.

So, if you are looking for a great vehicle for traveling on-road and off-road, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is all that. The only drawback is its EPA mileage rating of 15-22 city and 20-28 highway, but again — oh well. It is a small price to pay for driving one of the best off-road vehicles in the world.

