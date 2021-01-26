Mercedes Benz E450 4Matic makes a strong case for all-terrain wagons

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 2021 E450 4Matic All-Terrain vehicle is not the Mercedes Benz you expect.

This one looks like a station wagon, but a cool one. Yes, there is such a thing. It is a Mercedes, after all — and that is what they do. They make cool feeling and driving vehicles.

They call this one an All-Terrain Wagon, giving it a sense of power and strength right out of the gates. So what do you get for your money? Starting at just under $68,000, the engine of the E450 wagon is a solid 3.0-liter hybridized inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost. That generates 362 horsepower and 369 pounds-feet of torque, which lets you rounds corners real nice.

One of the great features is the gas mileage, which comes in at 22 miles in the city and 28 on the highway. That is important because you will want to stay in this wagon for a long time. At 195 inches in length, this vehicle seats seven comfortably, which means long trips will be a pleasure, especially for friends and family. And, everyone will get a kick out of the third row, which is rear facing, great for the kids to spot shooting stars at night.

While the family is relaxing in this beautiful car they can listen to the MBUX infotainment system, which includes a speaker system that is crisp and clear, like the symphony is rehearsing in your car as you are driving them to the concerto.

They don’t have to worry about getting to the concert on time. The E450 is speedy and responsive, like a gazelle on the Serengeti. It also feels like it has serious, heavy power, which differentiates it from every other SUV crossover on the market.

It is a luxury vehicle, but make no mistake — Mercedes packed the E450 wagon with SUV-like features that will please the market. That includes a decorative grille with chrome finish and matte black body cladding that is made of plastic, giving it a familiar visual that has come to define SUVs. Overall, the look works, giving this Benz a rugged feel that is sure to please wealthy buyers who want to pretend they go off-roading in the mud on weekends, even in a wagon.

One of the great things is that the cabin is sound proof, which gives you a feeling of luxury that few cars can match. It also features a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and a solid suspension that is as smooth as silk, giving you a ride that is uninterrupted, even if you are in the backwoods.

At the end of the day, the ride is what makes or breaks this type of machine. For me, the terrific handling and the excellent design and performance is what made it for me. I would happily hop into the Mercedes Benz E450 4Matic All Terrain Wagon whether I’m on a date to the newest, hottest restaurant downtown or taking a relaxing drive into the country on a Sunday — and by country I mean the strawberry farms of South Florida. With the E450 4Matic All Terrain Wagon as my first SUV crossover of the year, 2021 is getting off to a great start.