Put the 2020 Hyundai Palisade on your short list of midsize SUVs

If you are in the market for a positively luxurious luxury SUV, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade should be on your short list.

That’s because the Palisade checks all the boxes for consumers looking for the latest in technology and safety features in an SUV – with a fit and finish that feels like something you’d see from the German luxury brands.

The entire interior especially feels high-end. It’s spacious and thoughtfully designed. It really feels like you are in the cockpit of a luxury car without the hefty price tag.

Available in three trims – SE, SEL and Limited – there’s room in the Palisade for up to eight passengers in the SE and SEL trims, seven in the Limited. And there’s plenty of space in all three rows for their occupants. The second row features a one-touch button to move the seat forward for easy access to the third row.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity is standard on SE and SEL trims. A responsive and intuitive 10.3-inch display rendered with sharp resolution—optional on the SEL and standard with the Limited—offers navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio.

Both systems also can be operated by physical knobs and buttons. Up to seven USB ports can be optioned as well as the ability to connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. When equipped with Hyundai’s Blue Link app service, the Palisade can be locked and unlocked as well as started remotely through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Palisade SE comes with standard advanced safety features such as automatic high beams, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver monitor, lane keeping assist, and a rear passenger reminder.

As you move through the trim levels, the SEL adds roof rails, keyless entry, remote ignition, second-row captain’s chairs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The range-topping Limited trim comes with all of the above as well as a dual sunroof, automatic wipers, additional driver-seat adjustments, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front and second-row seats, a head-up display, a digital gauge cluster, a surround-view camera system, a blind-spot camera, interior ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium surround-sound system.

Prices range from $32,500 and $34,500 for the SE and SEL, respectively. My top-of-the-line Limited came in just above $46,000.

I need also mention the solid and classy looking exterior, uniquely designed so that it stands out in a very good way. In fact, it attracted the attention of people everywhere I went.

In considering the engine, transmission, and towing capability, I found the 3.8-liter V-6 is potent enough for this segment. Coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine’s 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque are adequate for this application. The Palisade’s transmission can be manually shifted with steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

With regard to fuel economy, the all-wheel drive Palisade I tested got 19 city and 24 mpg highway.

For consumers who are all about the quality and piece of mind that come with luxury brands, the Palisade is by far the best medium size three-row SUV out there.

