Quietness and cushiness reign supreme with the 2020 Genesis G90

As the brand’s biggest and most expensive sedan, the 2020 Genesis delivers an exceptional level of luxury, yet for far less money than its competitors. To me, the fact that it starts $20,000 less than key rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz S-class and BMW 7-series, is certainly a big plus.

Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017, this year it gets sporty new styling, including a new supersize grille, which kind of looks like a Superman shield without the “S.” With a ride is flawlessly smooth, this year, the G90 also gets improved infotainment and advanced safety features; and the interior materials get an upgrade.

The infotainment system features a 12.3-inch screen with a redesigned touchscreen that is quicker to use and offers new functionality, such as a split-screen setup. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a navigation system, and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system.

Also on the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, power sunshades for rear passengers, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a head-up display, a surround-view monitor, remote control and monitoring through a smartphone app, and a wireless charging pad.

This year also, the buttons, controls, and trim pieces reflect improved materials – like open-pore wood grain trim.

Lavish rear-seat accommodations on V8 models offer such executive accommodations as feature power-adjustable and ventilated seats, along with dual entertainment screens.

There is also a pass-through behind the rear center armrest for carrying long, narrow items such as skis. Its center console is among the largest in its class, and a handy compartment in front of the shifter is nicely sized for holding a smartphone.

Normally I love a big V-8 in a luxury car, but in this case I tested the twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6. It was gutsy and nearly as quick as the 5.0-liter V-8, plus the extra weight savings under the hood helped the G90 feel a bit more agile when cornering.

Quietness and cushiness reign supreme. The G90 smooths out rough roads and imparts a serene, planted feel on the highway.

The 2020 Genesis G90 is offered in two models that are distinguished by engine types. The G90 3.3T Premium comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 lb-ft of torque), while the 5.0 Ultimate steps up to a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft).

Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Genesis’ HTRAC all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.

Standard advanced safety features include forward and reverse collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with speed adjustment through curves, a drowsy-driver monitoring system, and a safe exit monitor for passengers.

Configured as a 3.3T Premium rear- or all-wheel drive V6, the Genesis G90 is priced at $72,200 and $74,700, respectively; while the slightly higher-priced 5.0 Ultimate V8, at $75,700. EPA mileage for the Genesis is rated up to 17 city and 25 highway.

