Redesigned for 2020, Legacy gains athletic looks and a freshened cabin

The Subaru Legacy has long enjoyed a near cult-ish following – and for good reason. This midsize sedan, simply stated, continues to be a stand out for the fiercest loyalists as well as for loyalists-to-be.

The redesigned 2020 model – part of the seventh Legacy generation – looks to be one of the best choices for a 2020 midsize sedan, with all new levels of refinement.

Topping the list is an all new 260-hp turbocharged engine option, standard all-wheel drive for excellent wet-weather traction, standard active driver assist features, and an all new interior with an optional 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment interface.

Phew, what a list! But there’s a lot more…

Notably, a new turbocharged 2.4-liter engine that replaces the previous non-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. The new engine provides strong acceleration and higher fuel economy than the old six-cylinder. Fuel economy for the 2020 is 24 mph in the city and 32 highway.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy comes in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT. Each trim level offers a mix of appearance and luxury upgrades with the XT trims adding, among other things, a more powerful engine. I got a chance to test drive the Limited XT and I’m happy to report it was a good week.

The Limited XT comes with the new turbocharged engine (260 horsepower, 277 lb-ft) and is essentially fully loaded with everything optional on the lower trims. The main difference between the two top trims is the Touring XT’s ventilated front seats and premium leather upholstery.

The Legacy’s interior is a home run. Following the redesign, the interior now ranks among the best in the class. Stylish and modern, there are plenty of top-notch materials, bringing the Legacy up to the level of more-upscale midsize sedans.

This Subaru seats five people; visibility for the driver is excellent; and there’s plenty of head- and leg-room in both rows, and six-footers can ride in the back with no issues.

In terms of tech, standard features include the Starlink infotainment system, a 7-inch touch screen, four speakers, satellite radio, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

My XT came with a moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless device charging, a six-speaker audio system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, two additional USB ports, navigation, and the 11.6-inch touch screen I already mentioned.

The latest Legacy is still clearly recognizable as a Subaru, yet it displays a leaner, more athletic physique with flared fenders over all four wheels. All-wheel drive remains standard, of course, and the Legacy only comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The Legacy is a strong choice in this class, especially with its below-average starting price. Coming in at $34,195 (including destination and delivery charges), the Subaru Legacy Limited XT provides plenty of bang for your buck.

All in all, Subaru has done a fine job updating its mid-size sedan. It is vastly improved, both in driving satisfaction and cabin comfort. I would appear Subaru has done everything right by making the Legacy it a comfortable, capable, and confident cruiser with a spacious cabin, improved fuel efficiency, and handsome styling.

