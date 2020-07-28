Sharp looking 2020 Cadillac XT6 is a cut above the rest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cadillac’s totally new entrant into the three-row crossover arena, the Cadillac 2020 XT6, should appeal to both die-hard “Caddy fans” and brand newcomers. This sharp-looking, mid-sized, premium luxury SUV combines driving energy with an upscale style and quiet ride. But it’ i that third row of seats that is the big consumer draw.

Why so? While the larger Cadillac Escalade also offers three seating rows, it’s a truck-based SUV powered by a V8. With a sedan-like chassis, the smaller, lighter XT6 is a “cut above” for maneuverability. Power-wise, the XT6 shares the Buick Enclave’s powertrain — a 3.6 liter, V-6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 pound-feet of torque). When compared to Cadillac’s XT5, the brand’s smaller luxury SUV, the XT6 is also roomier — adding nine inches more in length, plus a tad more headroom and vehicle width.

Cadillac offers two XT6 trim packages. Decked out in a satin steel metallic finish with a jet black interior, our test vehicle was equipped with the Premium Luxury Package ($52,695 base price). Standard features include front-wheel drive, (all-wheel drive is optional), 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, hands-free liftgate, such safety features as lane departure warning and more. Exuding good energy, the XT6’s nine-speed, shiftable automatic transmission took the vehicle quickly to highway speed. Steering and braking were responsive too.

Alternatively, those wanting a bit more “pizzazz” can opt for the Sport Package ($58,090 base price) with all-wheel drive, exterior trim accents, towing features, an adaptive suspension and other performance enhancing upgrades. Drivers who opt for the Sport Package can also get 21-inch wheels.

Multiple upgrade packages for both trims are available, such as an impressive driver night vision package that can detect pedestrians or large animals beyond the headlights’ range.

The ultimate? An optional $4,900 Platinum package adds upgraded upholstery and oodles of other goodies.

Inside, buyers will find plenty of traditional comfort, high-quality materials, and capacity for up to seven (varying a bit by seat configuration) with either Captain’s Chair (bucket seat-like) seating or bench-like seating in the rear. Lowering the second and third row seats to a flat position creates 78.7 cubic feet of cargo space; with the two rear rows up, cargo space is just 12.6 cubic feet. When properly equipped, the XT6 can tow up to 4,000 pounds.

Nice creature comforts include cupholders (all rows), door pockets for stowing drink bottles and two USB jacks per row. Easy to use, the XT6’s full-bodied, touchscreen infotainment system is voice controlled and powered by the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) software.

Our vehicle had an eight-inch technology screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hot spot with 4G LTE connectivity, satellite radio and wireless device charging pad.

Driving-wise, the XT6 is a nimble, quiet performer with an upscale vibe. But, most notably, it’s created a new space within Cadillac’s brand line up — a mid-sized luxury SUV crossover with three rows of seats, perfect for those who don’t want a mammoth chassis or the marketplace’s smallest SUV option either.

Base price is $52,695. Our test vehicle was $69,585 with all the bells and whistles. EPA mileage for the Cadillac XT6 is rated up to 18 city and 25 highway.

