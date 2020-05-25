With bodacious looks and power, Alfa Romeo QF puts a smile on your face

Truth be told, a lot of people who shop for an SUV think only about maximizing utility. Maybe that’s why the luxury compact crossover market is oversaturated with so many cookie-cutter crossovers. But if you’re one of those buyers that thinks performance and athleticism are equally important, the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (QF) is truly for you.

You’ll not only be rewarded by Alfa Romeo’s bodacious looks and power – with its impressive 505-hp twin-turbo V6 – but you get that added sense of exclusivity, too.

The Stelvio’s looks and personality are inherited directly from the Alfa Romeo Giulia sport sedan, with which the Stelvio shares its underpinnings and engines. This connection provides a real sparkle to the Stelvio that sets it apart from its mundane competition.

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is available in four main trim levels; Stelvio RWD, Stelvio AWD, Stelvio Ti AWD, and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio I got to test for a full and glorious week. There’s a long list of standard equipment, even for the base model, and many appearance options are available across most trim levels for extra personalization.

For 2020, Alfa Romeo improved some of the previous Stelvio’s interior materials and controls. For example, the shifter is now covered in leather rather than cheap-feeling plastic, and the switchgear on the center console looks and feels nicer.

Its infotainment system has also been revised with better software and a new 8.8-inch touchscreen that operates through a handy rotary controller on the center console. It includes standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration; a Wi-Fi hotspot and a wireless phone-charging pad are optional.

The QF’s supportive front seats, nearly perfect driving position, and enormous column-mounted paddle shifters are just right. It also has many desirable standard features such as 14-way power-adjustable front seats, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel and front-seat cushions, and more.

The Stelvio also has a comfortable back seat and enough room to fit eight carry-on suitcases behind its back row and another 11 bags with the seats folded.

The engine is a hypnotic twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 that makes 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It pairs exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. At one point, I was actually able to rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs I’ve ever tested.

There’s a set of standard adaptive dampers allowing you to select the firmness of the ride. The Stelvio QF also corners with remarkable poise

The 2020 Stelvio Quadrifoglio compact luxury crossover offers driver-assistance technology such as standard automated emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, with newly standard forward-collision warning. There are several more semi-autonomous technology, such as available adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go technology, available lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, and available automatic high-beam headlights.

At a base price of $82,040, the QF gets 17 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway.

The Stelvio will put a smile on your face even in its base trim level, to say nothing of what the 505-horsepower Quadrifoglio can do – and did, for me. All I can say is, QF, ”tu mi completi!” You complete me!

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.