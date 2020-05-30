With greater range, all-electric 2020 Chevy Bolt is zippy – and smart

With its long driving range and an affordable price tag – the all-electric 2020 Chevy Bolt hatchback is an excellent example of the strengths of an EV platform. It’s quick and quiet, too –and, of course, it creates no air pollution as it cruises along.

Starting at less than $40,000, the Bolt’s electric motor provides almost-instant acceleration and is capable of traveling up to 259 miles on a single charge. What’s more, it has surprising interior space for a vehicle that looks small from the outside. Oh, and the best part – it’s truly fun to drive.

There are two trims available, the LT and the Premier. Both models are equipped with the same 66-kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the floor, sending power to a single electric motor (200 hp, 266 lb-ft) and a single-speed transmission.

With a base price of $37,495, the LT comes well-equipped with standard features. There is a 10.2-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus keyless start and ambient interior lighting. The rearview camera is now high-definition. An optional Comfort and Convenience package brings heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel into the fold.

The added niceties on the fancier Premier are small but impactful (including wireless phone charging, two more USB ports, and an upgraded Bose audio system) which is why it costs $4,400 more. You get the Comfort and Convenience package as standard, plus a surround-view parking camera system and a rearview mirror that can turn into a full camera display.

The Premier has other exclusive content such as ambient interior lighting, leather seats, heated rear seats, and the door handles feature a chrome strip.

This year Chevy added some interestingly textured materials to spice up the dashboard. The digital displays in the instrument cluster and central touchscreen look crisp and modern, and is easy to operate.

Under the hood, the Bolt’s electric motor provides instantaneous response to accelerator inputs and ample low-end torque that lets you scoot ahead when the light turns green. It also offers a composed ride and steering is quick and accurate.

The brake pedal is firm and provides above-average stopping power, but the regenerative braking system that recharges the battery when you lift off the accelerator means you can drive in most scenarios without ever touching the brake pedal. A paddle on the left side of the steering wheel allows for increased on-demand regenerative braking and can stop the car completely.

While it takes about nine hours to fully charge the Bolt’s battery using a 240-volt outlet, the fast-charging option can add roughly 90 miles of range every 30 minutes when using a Level 3 charging station.

The 2020 Chevy Bolt is comfortable and cool looking – a truly wonderful and reliable commuter vehicle. Best of all, you’ll enjoy passing by gas all the stations.

