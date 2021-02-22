12th Annual ANF Group Tour de Broward February 2021 : Registration is open

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

History of the Tour de Broward

For the past eleven years on a Sunday morning in February, thousands of people have gathered at Miramar Regional Park, united by one common cause – to support Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at its annual Tour de Broward event. Now in its twelfth year, the need is greater than ever to raise funds for South Broward’s only pediatric hospital, which has become the leading children’s hospital in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Last year, JDCH cared for children needing more than 60,000 hospital outpatient visits, 7,000 pediatric surgeries, and 9,500 admissions and observation stays.

What Tour de Broward Supports

Funds from previous years have supported the hospital’s Heart Institute, which provides children with a complete continuum of care from diagnosis to repair of congenital defects and other cardiac dysfunctions. It houses the Pediatric Heart Transplant Program, one of only two of its kind in South Florida. Funds have also supported programs for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, helping to improve the lives of many oncology patients and families. However, the need is greater this year because funds raised will help support programs throughout Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, as it aims to grow in the community and continue to expand services.

What is Different This Year

To protect the safety of our community, our patients, and their staff, Tour de Broward will be held virtually in 2021. While we won’t be able to walk, run, or ride together on the last Sunday in February, we will still join forces to support the pediatric patients of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. After registering, you can complete your walk, run, or ride on your own schedule anytime in February, anywhere you want. The possibilities are endless!

Deadline to register is Saturday, February 17th. Visit tourdebroward.com. For event info, call 954.905.5633 or info@Tourdebroward.com