A Fun-Filled Waterpark for the Whole Family

Located right in our backyard at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura’s Tidal Cove is not your average waterpark. Whether they choose membership for the day or a stay at the resort with entry included, guests can discover seven thrilling water attractions, 25 luxurious cabanas, three swimming pools, the FlowRider® Triple surfing experience, two restaurants, and so much more.

For those in search of a more mellow afternoon spent relaxing in the sun, Tidal Cove’s Lazy River offers a blissful way to kick back on the water. Visitors can grab a float and doze off while winding through lush South Florida foliage. Or, those seeking dips, drops, and stellar thrills can head to any of the park’s waterslides for a ride to remember.

At the Aqua Drop, pure adrenaline awaits riders as a trap door releases them into a near-vertical drop down into the water. The world’s very first uphill waterslide – the Master Blaster – shoots guests up, down, and all-around a gravity-defying watercoaster. Friendly competition also awaits at the Whizzard, where friends can race through a high-speed Aquatube, culminating in a 360-degree loop and dropoff at the finish line.

The park’s FlowRider® Triple offers the unique experience of stationary surfing, with individual lessons offered at $45 per person. On the other hand, younger guests can take some time to play in the 4,000-square-foot Kids’ Cove, an emoji-inspired aquatic playground that offers non-stop fun in the sun.

In addition to the family-friendly attractions, parents and resort guests can take advantage of the ultimate poolside relaxation within Tidal Cove. 25 luxury cabanas throughout the park offer flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, lounge chairs, and sun umbrellas. Cabana packages can then be purchased to complete the experience with personalized service, fresh fruit plates, sparkling wine, and other first-rate amenities and refreshments.

After working up an appetite with a day of waterpark activities, guests can choose from two dining outlets within the park to satisfy their cravings. Surf House Bar & Grill serves up approachable classics with a shoreside influence, including fresh fish tacos, grass-fed burgers, and a collection of tropical cocktails served chilled to perfection. For something on the quicker and more casual side, Freestyle offers an easygoing, quick-serve café and snack bar, catering to those looking to dive back into the adventure. In addition to the likes of savory sandwiches and NY-style pizza, Freestyle scoops out over 15 sweet flavors of gelato, including key lime and bubble gum. To top it all off, a retail shop located at the entrance sells swimsuits, sunscreen, and all the other pool day necessities in case you forgot anything along the way!

For more information, ticket and cabana purchase, please visit www.tidalcovemiami.com. To learn more about Turnberry Isle Country Club Memberships offering unlimited access to the one-of-a-kind Tidal Cove Waterpark, visit turnberryislecountryclub.com or contact Jaime Goldstein, Director of Membership at 786.279.6589.