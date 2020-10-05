A Magical Menagerie: Discover the LEVEL THREE Topiary Garden at Aventura Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A 6-foot-tall, 200-pound gorilla, near life-size lions, and a family of sheep keeping watch over a Hobbit House are just a few members of the sculptural menagerie adorning the LEVEL THREE rooftop terrace near Treats Food Hall. It’s a must-visit for selfie lovers, art aficionados, and TikTok influencers alike.

Presented by LEVEL THREE and BachoUSA, the topiary garden is more than an activation. It’s a surrealist, immersive experience created by renowned landscape art factory BachoUSA. It incorporates pristine, meticulously trimmed vegetation designed in unique shapes, including animals, people and fantasy characters.

Though traditionally done with organic foliage, BachoUSA takes an unconventional approach that combines art with modern technology. Each design is sketched and sculpted out of a fiberglass material and then covered with high-quality, contaminant-free artificial grass. The result is a mesmerizing spectacle that will delight the entire family.

While the outdoor terrace has long been a popular photo destination, both for its scenic views and vibrant “Cherish Home” mural, the topiary garden is an unconventional, yet ideal addition. It stands amongst the terrace’s contemporary design while complementing the eclectic nature of the space that has previously been known for beautiful outdoor celebrations at LEVEL THREE.

“LEVEL THREE is an ideal location with its beautiful open courtyard and Aventura Mall is one of the biggest and most famous shopping centers in South Florida,” noted BachoUSA representative Peter Sassa. “It’s the perfect venue for high art, including our topiary sculptures.”

An ancient artistic practice, topiary gardens were once considered a marker of wealth and luxury in the Roman Empire. You’re invited to share in the experience and bask in a most unique environment as you discover the LEVEL THREE Topiary Garden at Aventura Mall.

Visit the Topiary Garden on the LEVEL THREE rooftop terrace outside Treats Food Hall.

LEVEL THREE features a skyview rooftop terrace to accent its striking blank canvas interior, delivering an artful balance of indoor and outdoor experiences – the perfect backdrop for intimate events and special occasions.

Call 305-318-5471 or email Shenney@levelthreevenue.com for more information on booking your next event at LEVEL THREE. @levelthreemiami

For more information on Aventura Mall, call 305.935.1110. @aventuramall