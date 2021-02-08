A recipe for romance at Acqualina Resort & Residences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, whisk away your special someone for a romantic retreat to Acqualina Resort & Residences. The ultra-luxurious, oceanfront resort is offering romance-inspired experiences, just in time for the most romantic month of the year.

Valentine’s Day Celebration at Il Mulino New York

Guests looking for a delicious Valentine’s Day experience can enjoy an exquisite, four-course menu at Il Mulino New York located at Acqualina Resort on Sunday, February 14, 2021 for dinner. The special Valentine’s menu includes: ‘Primi’ or appetizers such as Burrata with tomato and balsamic glaze, Caesar Salad, Grilled Octopus with frisse and orange and a choice of pasta, including Ravioli ai Porcini made with champagne truffle cream sauce. For the main entrée, a selection of Halibut served with asparagus and sautéed in a plum sauce, Vitello al Marsala sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, and Filetto de Manzo with Barolo wine sauce accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes. For dessert, couples can choose Italian favorites such as Tiramisu, Torta all Ricotta, Torta al Cioccolato and Gragole con Cioccolato and a glass of Prosecco to celebrate the special evening. Pricing for the four-course menus including a complimentary glass of Prosecco starts at $200 per person at Il Mulino plus tax and gratuity.

An Evening of Japanese Fusion Overlooking the Sea

The new Ke-uH restaurant has opened at Acqualina, just in time for you to celebrate this special Valentine’s Day with your loved ones. Ke-uH at Acqualina features a diverse and eclectic menu of tapas and shareable plates in an elegant and modern setting that includes indoor seating in a beautiful dining room and outdoor seating on an expansive terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It provides the perfect evening for a celebration.

Romance-Inspired Retreat

Stay at Acqualina Resort in one of the oceanfront rooms or suites and surprise your significant other with an al fresco beachfront dinner. Acqualina’s team of culinary professionals are on-hand to create the most memorable Valentine’s Day preparing a romantic candlelit dinner for two on the shores of Acqualina. The carefully crafted menu includes a tropical fish ceviche in coconut Leche de Tigre and Caprese Burrata with 12-year mature Modena Balsamic to share, after which guests choose their salads, entrees, desserts, and any special additions, including foie gras, black truffle shavings, fresh oysters and lobster tail. For an even more intimate dining experience, guests can choose to dine on the guest suite’s private terrace overlooking the ocean. Following dinner, guests may enjoy the swimming pool for a romantic rendezvous with a moonlit swim in the heated outdoor jet pool or adults-only tranquillity pool.

“Love is in the Air” at Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Acqualina Spa by ESPA is offering a romantic spa experience for couples in the luxurious Royal Spa Suite. Begin the romantic journey for two with a personal consultation with a professional ESPA therapist to customize and tailor the three-hour Royal Spa Suite Experience to your needs and desires. After two hours of tailored spa treatments, enjoy one hour of relaxation and a healthy spa lunch in the romantic and private Royal Spa Suite, featuring a private steam room made of mother-of-pearl, a rainforest shower for two, separate welcome lounge and bathroom area, furniture by Fendi, and a private wraparound balcony with exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean.

For more information or reservations, visit www.acqualinaresort.com.