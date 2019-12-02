A Star Is Born…Phyllis Resnick, Vi at Aventura’s ViP

Phyllis Resnick dreamed of being on stage and in the spotlight. Yet, for most of her life, she chose a different path – one that included a “leading role” as loving wife, dedicated mother and passionate activist.

Resnick had all but forgotten about her acting bug when she moved to Vi at Aventura in 2003. One day, she noticed a flyer for the community’s Drama Club that would serve as the catalyst to make her lifelong dream a reality.

Today, the 87-year-old Resnick is an integral member of The Vi’s Drama Club and a local acting school, performing in two separate shows this season.

“Apart from my love for my family, acting has been the highlight of my life. It keeps me active and it’s good for my health, my soul and my brain,” said Resnick.

She was recently chosen to play the role of Clara’s grandmother in the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida’s production of The Nutcracker. On Saturday, December 7, Resnick will join Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev and a cast of over 120 talented performers at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center to bring this famous story to life.

She also recently performed in the Little Theatre School’s production of Remembering at FIU’s Mary Ann Wolfe Theater. This poignant play is based on the biography, My Eyes Looking Back at Me: Insight Into a Survivor’s Soul, by Menucha Meinstein, and takes viewers through the life of Holocaust survivor Leah Cik Roth. During her 10-minute monologue, Resnick portrays Roth’s life after the Holocaust and will have the audience emotional over the senseless loss of lives and rejoicing in one woman’s strength, resilience and forgiveness.

“Through expert training, her ability to memorize easily, and her versatility in playing both comedic and dramatic roles, Phyllis has gained the status as a professional actor and has booked significant roles over the years,” said Joanie Edwards, acting coach, writer and choreographer of New York’s famous Little Theatre School, located in Aventura.

Beyond the stage, Resnick serves on Vi at Aventura’s Resident Council, as well as the Lifestyle and Welcoming committees.

