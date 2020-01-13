AC Hotel and FPL host holiday Breakfast Meeting with a cause

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s become quite the tradition. Each December, members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and the Aventura Police Department partner up to invite AMC members to the beautiful AC Hotel Aventura to enjoy a superb breakfast, outstanding networking and fantastic live entertainment while participating in the holiday spirit by bringing gifts for young children from KIPP Miami Sunrise Academy in Liberty City. This year the AC Hotel Aventura and FPL hosted this special meeting that featured incredible Young Star singer Cameron Wheeler and master pianist/composer Moises Herrera. ROTC cadets from Krop Senior High were there in full uniform to help greet and direct the guests.

AMC Chairman Gary Pyott of Association 1st welcomed everyone there and thanked them for their support during the past year to ensure that the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and the AMC Education Foundation had a most successful year. “On behalf of our AMC Board of Directors, we extend our special thanks to the AC Hotel and FPL for hosting this meeting and giving our members the opportunity to ‘give back’ to those less fortunate during this holiday season.”

As guests dined on freshly-baked croissants, artisan-cured meats and assorted quiches, they marveled at the polished, modern elegance of this luxury hotel. Ray Balkey, General Manager of the AC Hotel Aventura, said, “It was truly our pleasure to help celebrate the holiday spirit of giving with this wonderful event. Our entire team, including our Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for the Pyramid Hotel Group, Reynaldo Ramirez, Jennifer Perez, Complex Business Sales Transient Manage and AC Hotel’s Sales & Event Co-ordinator Dariel Nunez, enjoyed meeting all the businesses, city officials, community leaders and so many members of our great Aventura Police Department.” The Pyramid Hotel Group owns and operates two Marriott Hotels in Aventura: the AC Hotel Miami Aventura by Marriott and just across the street, the Aloft Hotel. The AC Hotel, with a “European soul and Spanish roots” offers an experiential lifestyle that has particular appeal to the millennial mindset. The Aloft Miami Aventura, a hip, contemporary hotel that boasts an open, loft-inspired floor plan, provides an ‘urban escape’.

Chris Ferreira, FPL External Affairs Advisor, added, “FPL was very proud to co-host this meeting that encouraged everyone to think of children from an inner-city school during this holiday season. I was delighted to have my FPL co-workers, Baldwyn English, Margarita Romano and Frank Guzman join me at this meeting to greet so many members of the Aventura Marketing Council who brought ‘giving from the heart’ to a whole new level with all their gifts!”

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues added, “The holiday spirit was palpable due to the generosity of AMC members. This is a memorable annual breakfast where everyone who attends experiences the profound joy that can only be discovered through helping others.

The Aventura Police Department pledges to continue our unwavering commitment in the new year to serving our community and especially the children.”

The gift tables were piling up as AMC members arrived with multiple gifts in hand to ensure there would be plenty of books, games and toys under the Christmas tree for the five, six and seven-year-olds from KIPP Miami Sunrise Academy. Sonya Belletti from the Academy took the microphone to personally thank everyone for their generosity. This school is just one of the many schools participating in the I Have a Dream Foundation Miami after-school programs that enrich the lives of children in low-income communities throughout the county. Two AMC members, Aventura Comm. Dr. Linda Marks and Steven G, Interiors by Steven G, partnered to donate an entire carload of gifts—everything from art supplies and entire sets of book sets to toy cars and jewelry-making sets.

Amidst the warmth of the holiday spirit and the camaraderie of people enjoying the morning, the holiday music kept everyone in great spirits. Red dresses, red ties and red purses abounded in celebration of the holidays. With Hanukkah coinciding with Christmas, the traditional blue and white colors were seen as well. Cameron, who recently won the iHeart Radio Live ME Original Music Composition Contest in California, sang both Christmas and Hanukkah songs as pianist Moises Herrera accompanied her on the piano, much to the guests’ delight.

For more information, visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/miaan-ac-hotel-miami-aventura/ ; fpl.com ; aventuramarketingcouncil.com