Acqualina Resort & Residences continues elevating health and safety measures

The award-winning Acqualina Resort & Residences located in Sunny Isles Beach remains committed to protecting all guests, residents, team members and the community and has enhanced safety and cleanliness practices in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. From electrostatic foggers used in guestrooms and all public areas to branded items such as sanitized television remotes sealed in Acqualina red boxes, guests will feel safe, confident and comfortable when staying at Acqualina.

“We have crafted a beautiful guest experience for travelers to relax, enjoy and create wonderful memories with their families despite the pandemic,” explains Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. “We are welcoming guests back in the safest way possible.”

As part of the resort’s sanitization measures, guests can expect to see:

• Temperature checks upon arrival and at elevators which are staffed 24 hours a day

• All employees wearing Frette-designed fabric masks with the Acqualina logo

• Plexiglass dividers at the front desk, security station and concierge

• EPA-approved electrostatic cleaning devices

• Acqualina-branded hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes and face masks enclosed in a branded pouch for personal use

• Sanitized television remotes sealed in Acqualina red boxes

• Acqualina-branded social distancing floor mats

• Acqualina-branded digital hand sanitizer stand at the front entrance and other self-standing hand sanitizers strategically positioned throughout the property

• Acqualina-branded ceramic hand pump sanitizer dispensers located throughout the resort

• White trays conveniently available at the resort’s restaurants to place face masks

• Acqualina-branded in-room picture frame signs

• iPads located in guestrooms and suites where guests can utilize the advanced features of the Acqualina app to social distance more efficiently

• Remote property tour as well as in-room video tour

• Lockers located inside Acqualina Spa are sealed with the Acqualina gold stamp

Next month, Acqualina will offer keyless room entry via the Acqualina App. To learn more about Acqualina Resort’s COVID-19 related protocols and staycation offers, visit acqualinaresort.com or call +1 (844) 251 8490.