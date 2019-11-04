AKAM On-Site, Inc., a leader in South Florida’s residential property management industry known for its boutique-style management and reputation for innovation and service, has been selected to handle property management services by the prestigious 500 Brickell, a 633-unit complex including 500 Brickell Master Association, Inc., 500 Brickell West Condominium Association, Inc. and 500 Brickell East Condominium Association, Inc.

“AKAM now brings its successful resort-style living property management services to 500 Brickell, its flagship property in the downtown Miami area,” said Susan Fitch, President of AKAM On-Site, Inc. “Our transparent business model and focus on hospitality will be appealing to neighboring condominium properties on Brickell.” As a result of these additional properties, AKAM On-Site, Inc. now manages approximately 21,000 units in South Florida.

500 Brickell is a well-known beacon on Brickell, originally designed to emulate a giant arch.

The east and west towers are connected by a 10-story base and the top floors of the two towers are also connected by a large white roof designed with a circular hole to direct light into the courtyard formed between the two buildings, in which a large pool is located.

AKAM On-Site uniquely offers clients flat fee pricing alternatives. Value-added services such as resort-style living, preventative maintenance programs and capital improvement planning are an integral part of the company’s successful business model.

For more information, visit www.akam.com.