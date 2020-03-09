Alan David Design merges with Design House to create ultimate luxury design team

The team at Design House is excited to announce that internationally-recognized interior designer, furniture designer and space planner, Alan David Cohen has merged his team with the team of his now business partner and stepdaughter, Janine Geller, and is taking the helm as creative director of the firm.

Now that Cohen has joined with Geller, together, they have created a full-service luxury interior design house unlike any other in the area. “I am thrilled to be working with my stepfather again,” says Geller. “His ability to transform his ideas into reality has always been an inspiration to me. Now our clients get to experience that firsthand, once again. It’s a very exciting time for Design House — and for us personally.”

Cohen, considered by his peers as “a designer’s designer” has the ability to reproduce images from his imagination on paper, and then transform them line by line into reality. A master cabinet maker by trade with 44 years of design and 25 years of manufacturing know-how under his belt, Cohen’s experience takes him to a level unsurpassed in the design world. The father-daughter duo is looking forward to bringing this high-level of service, custom architectural millwork, and unmatched design to Design House clients.

“We have an incredible team and are committed to providing our projects with designs that are truly unique, individualized, and impeccably detailed to seamlessly suit the personalities, function and style of our clients,” says Cohen. “At Design House, there is no predetermined style and no cookie cutter aesthetic — every project is its own distinct expression of our client’s personal story.”

Projects at this time are in the most prestigious communities and buildings worldwide, including Stone Creek Ranch in Delray: St Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton; Turnberry Ocean Club Residences, Sunny Isles Beach; Las Olas Blvd Intracoastal, Fort Lauderdale; and Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn NY; Internationally, the Design House team has projects in Mexico City, Mexico; Jerusalem, Israel; and Quito, Ecuador.

DH clients are among the world’s sought-after and their projects have been featured in Forbes, Luxe Miami, Miami Design Magazine, and Florida Design Magazine, to name a few.

For more information visit DesignHouse.us or call 786 802-3455.