AMC ‘SHARKS’ COMMENTS

Aventura Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks

“Serving as a Shark for the Grace Leadership Institute was the highlight of my day. The students worked so hard and were so well prepared that it was nearly impossible to pick just one winner. Congratulations to the Aventura Marketing Council for implementing such a terrific project for students. Teamwork and creativity is the cornerstone of success in the world we live in and this event provided an opportunity for participants to develop those skills and to see the merits of that development. On a personal note, every single student who participated was a star and a champion. This is just the beginning for each of these wonderful young men and women. It is clear that their futures will be very bright!”

Chris Ferreira, F P L

“Not only did I have the honor of having FPL sponsor this meeting and share the FPL program for helping those with financial instability due to the COVID pandemic, but I was extremely pleased to serve as a Shark for the Grace Leadership students. These young people were a great example of how hard work and teamwork can produce outstanding results. I am so proud of each and every student!”

Dimitry Shaposhnikov, dsXpress and FrandMe

“It’s hard to believe some of these youngsters were in 7th and 8th grade. From their introductions to the professional way they introduced themselves to their business proposals, I felt they were business leaders talking about actual products as they laid out their plans which included design, finance and marketing. They were all winners!”