AMC’s Isabella Leventhal recruited by Miami Marlins

Isabella Leventhal, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber (AMC) Vice President of Operations, began as an intern with the organization. As a student at Florida International University, Isabella was interested in learning more about special events, and she learned quickly! Before she graduated, she was offered a permanent position with the AMC, and her skills in event management and office operations were being recognized by the AMC’s Board of Directors and members who knew they could rely on Isabella to keep things running smoothly. But sports have always been in her heart, and when she received an offer to work in Special Events with the Miami Marlins, she knew she had to accept. As she said in her farewell note to the AMC Board Members, “This was not an easy decision to make. The last two years have been very rewarding and I appreciate your support during my tenure here and take with me the valuable experiences I have gained.”

Elaine Adler, AMC President noted, “Isabella is an amazing young lady, and will go far in whatever path she follows. We will all miss her, but the good news is that she will be working with non-profit organizations with her position there, and we will have the opportunity to work with her again. Our AMC was so fortunate to have her with us for two years and we know that down the road, we will be hearing about Isabella taking on leadership positions in the world of sports!”