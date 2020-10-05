American Cancer Society Honors Attorney Eric Kane for outstanding contributions to Planned Giving Program

Aventura-based attorney Eric Kane was recently honored with an American Cancer Society National Professional Advisor of the Year Award. The award honors estate planners, trust officers and financial and wealth managers who encourage and present philanthropic opportunities to clients who are planning their estates and intend to support the American Cancer Society.

Eric Kane is a member of the Florida Bar who practices in the areas of estate planning, probate, and trust administration, and has been recognized by Super Lawyers-Rising Stars, “Top Rated Estate Planning and Probate Attorney, South Florida” and the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel as a “Florida Fellow”. Eric frequently lectures on the topics of probate administration and estate planning. He recently was a faculty presenter at the Florida Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (FMDA) 2019 Annual Conference where he lectured on the legal and ethical implications involving the use of Advanced Directives. He has also authored “What Every Estate Planning Attorney Should Know About Florida Homestead Law” that appeared in the October 2009 edition of Wealth Counsel’s Quarterly. Eric participates as a member of the American Cancer Society’s Nationwide Gift Planning Advisor Council. He has worked with clients to solidify countless estate gifts to the American Cancer Society, truly demonstrating his commitment in leading the fight for a future world without cancer.

Planned gifts account for more than 18 percent of the Society’s income each year. Legacy income is the leading source of income, truly funding the future of the American Cancer Society organization. Charitable estate planning is a way for donors to continue their support to organizations that have had an impact on their lives. This type of giving also can have important benefits for the donor, such as income and estate tax reduction.

“We are grateful to Eric for his generous volunteer service to the American Cancer Society and our planned giving program,” said Bobby Collier, National Senior Vice President, Planned Giving for the American Cancer Society. “He has shown exceptional achievement, performance, and dedication to help ensure that lifesaving cancer research continues to be funded and that people and their families facing cancer get the help they need now and for years to come.”

The Law Office of Eric S. Kane, P.L. is located at 20900 NE 30th Avenue, Suite 403, Aventura 33180, and serves clients throughout Florida.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.