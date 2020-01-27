American Friends of Meir Medical Center host visiting physician Dr. Eitam Weiss

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dr. Eitam Weiss, one of the top plastic and reconstructive surgeons at Meir Medical Center in Israel, paid a recent visit to the City of Aventura to share his medical expertise with fellow physicians and meet the leaders of Aventura’s Jewish and Israeli communities.

Haim Yehezkel, Vice President, Board of Directors of American Friends of Meir Medical Center, sponsored an event for the “Israel-is” organization at Porto Vita, which was coordinated by Eyal Biram, Founder & CEO, and former IDF officer in an elite combat unit.

The organization’s goal is to empower young Israelis to be Israel’s next ambassadors and help Israel win the war on public relations by giving them the tools and confidence to defend Israel and share their personal stories outside of Israel.

The Porto Vita event featured renowned guest speaker, Colonel Richard Kemp, former British Commander in Afghanistan, who spoke of his experiences fighting terrorism with his strongest ally, the Israel Defense Forces. He stressed the importance of spreading the word that Israel is America’s democratic partner in the Middle East, and its armed forces respect human rights and exhibit the most ethical and moral behavior while providing protection for the Jewish State.

Dr. Weiss was invited to say a few words, recounting his experiences as an IDF medical officer treating wounded soldiers and burn victims. He also mentioned the latest medical innovations at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel, near Tel Aviv, which includes their Center of Excellence for the surgical treatment of lymphedema, a procedure which he pioneered and is the first of its kind in the world.

Also representing the American Friends of Meir Medical Center at the Israel-is event were Dr. Gil Yosipovitch, Board member; Bruria Angel, Director of Development; and Sue Baron, National Executive Director. Commented Jeffrey M. Perlow, Chairman of the Board, distinguished attorney and former Mayor of Aventura: “We are fortunate to have physicians of Dr. Weiss’ caliber visiting the U.S. to generate an awareness of the medical expertise offered by Meir Medical Center. Our medical center treats the largest number of pediatric patients and women with gynecological and fertility issues in all of Israel and merits our support.” The hospital also provides free healthcare for the poor and needy not only in central Israel but from Gaza and neighboring countries, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background.

For more information, contact Sue Baron, National Executive Director, at suebaron@bellsouth.net or 305-794-5155.