An evening at International Smoke, Aventura Mall

It was a perfect September evening. The breeze was blowing ever so gently as members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails on the beautiful patio of International Smoke in the Aventura Mall. Located next to the twin Aventura Slides in the new wing of the Mall, International Smoke is owned and operated by Alysha Curry, wife of basketball legend Stefan Curry and Michael Mina, owner/chef extraordinaire. General Manager Rafael Vasquez welcomed the guests as many of them recognized him as the former Assistant General Manager of Bourbon Steak inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, another Michael Mina spectacular restaurant.

