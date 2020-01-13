ANF Group Tour de Broward to Benefit Children and Families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Cycling, running, and walking are common Sunday activities for many South Floridians, but their workout routines will generate extra benefits the morning of February 23, 2020. That’s when the 11th annual ANF Group Tour de Broward will take place at Miramar Regional Park and thousands will exercise to help children and families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, one of the region’s leading pediatric facilities.

Sponsored by ANF Group and consisting of 50 and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K timed run, 3K walk, and the “Power of Play Kid Zone,” a sports-themed, fun area for children 13 or younger, the community fundraiser will help expand programs and services at the Hollywood-based hospital. The 100K ride starts at 7:00 a.m., run at 8:00 am and walk at 9:00 a.m., with online registration now available at this link.

“Philanthropy is an important part of the growth of our hospital and Tour de Broward is a fun way for people of all ages and abilities to help ensure our kids continue to have access to next level pediatric healthcare,” said Caitlin Stella, MPH, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Last year’s Tour de Broward attracted more than 7,000 participants and raised in excess of $800,000. In its 10-year history, the event has raised more than $4.4 million for pediatric healthcare in South Florida.

Part of the Memorial Healthcare System, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital currently has 226 licensed beds, seven operating rooms, and an entire floor dedicated to pediatric oncology, all in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. It is South Broward county’s only level one pediatric trauma center, combining advanced technology, the expertise of some of South Florida’s most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches.

The nonprofit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation provides philanthropic funding, in part through events like Tour de Broward, to support the children’s hospital’s mission.

Online Registration Now Open at www.tourdebroward.com