Announcing the Formation of the Columbia University Division of Orthopedics at Mount Sinai Medical Center

As Mount Sinai continues to build on their national reputation of delivering high-quality care, they are pleased to announce the forming of the Columbia University Division of Orthopedics at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Their partnership with Columbia gives patients access to the only Ivy League affiliated orthopedics program in South Florida.

Each member of the newly formed team has trained at some of the most prestigious schools around the country, with focus on a variety of specialties including foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, shoulder, knee and sports medicine.

The expertise of these surgeons combined with advanced operating suites and technologies will provide Mount Sinai patients with personalized care, an unmatched patient experience and uncompromised results.

The Mount Sinai orthopedics team includes:

Ettore Vulcano, MD, Chief of the Columbia University Division of Orthopedics at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Prior to joining, Dr. Vulcano was the Chief of Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgery at Mount Sinai West and Associate Professor at the Leni & Peter W. May Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai New York. He graduated summa cum laude from Campus Biomedico University Medical School, the leading-ranked medical school in Rome, Italy, and completed his residency at the University of Insubria in Varese, Italy, also graduating summa cum laude.

Dr. Vulcano then completed a foot and ankle fellowship at the Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction in Baltimore, MD, and an additional fellowship in limb lengthening, limb realignment, and complex reconstruction at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, one of the only three centers for limb lengthening and reconstruction in the nation.

Dr. Vulcano is one of a few surgeons nationwide that specialize in limb lengthening and limb realignment surgery. He pioneered modern minimally invasive surgery and has performed among the highest number of cases in North America. His minimally invasive techniques have been revolutionary in terms of reducing postoperative pain and lowering postoperative complication rates.

Stephanie Shim, MD specializes in hand, upper extremity, and microsurgery. Dr. Shim obtained her undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her residency in orthopedic surgery at Columbia University Medical Center, followed by a Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship at Harvard.

Danica Vance, MD is a sports medicine specialist with focus on shoulder, hip, and knee injuries. Dr. Vance graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Anthropology and Anatomy from Duke University and earned her medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She went on to complete a residency in orthopedic surgery at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, followed by a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at Duke University.

Mount Sinai’s commitment to recruiting the top physicians and surgeons across all specialties will allow them to deliver a true patient-centric approach to care and unparalleled results. From building a relationship with a primary care physician and having access to a variety of specialists across 10 locations in Miami-Dade, to feeling safe and confident in state-of-the-art surgical suites with the most advanced technologies, they are dedicated to delivering a unified health care experience.

To make an appointment with any of Mount Sinair’s expert surgeons, please call 305.674.CARE. The Mount Sinai team can help to schedule a same or next day appointment with ease.