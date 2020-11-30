This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Home Aventura Featured AroundTown
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Brighten up holiday season with Florida Power & Light Company’s ‘10 Days of Energy...
Holiday lights and décor bring feelings of joy, positivity and happiness – and that’s why many Floridians brighten up their homes with festive decorations...
Miami New Drama’s 7 Deadly Sins Temptation in the Magic City
Miami New Drama (Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director; Nicholas Richberg, Managing Director) is pleased to announce casting, creative team and production dates for 7 Deadly...
Homestead Breaks Ground on New Park Expansion in Downtown Homestead
On December 3, 2020, the City of Homestead embarked upon the expansion of a quaint pocket park in the heart of Downtown Homestead that...