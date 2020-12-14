Atlantic Broadband spreads joy to children in need through annual Toys for Tots® program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Atlantic Broadband launches annual campaign with $100,000 in support

Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is working to make the holiday season brighter for children in need through its participation in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots® program.

Each year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys as gifts for children who are less fortunate in the many communities the program helps serve.

Toys are being accepted this year from November 1 through December 8, 2020.

To assist businesses that have endured challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic Broadband has designated local businesses in its service areas, including restaurants and retail shops that are Atlantic Broadband customers, to be drop-off locations for donated toys. Additionally, select Atlantic Broadband offices are also designated drop off locations. Atlantic Broadband customers that donate a new, unwrapped toy at a dedicated Atlantic Broadband office location will receive a free Video On Demand coupon. For a list of drop off locations, see Atlanticbb.com/toysfortots.

In addition, as a national Toys for Tots sponsor, Atlantic Broadband will provide financial support and in-kind promotion to Toys for Tots valued at $100,000.

“So many families with children face real financial challenges at this time of year,” said Julie Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing for Atlantic Broadband. “This program—made possible through the generous support of Atlantic Broadband customers—will help spread joy to families in our communities who are in need, while helping to boost local businesses that depend on consumer support.”

For more information about the Toys for Tots campaign, visit toysfortots.org. To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, visit Atlanticbb.com.

