Aventura Arts & Cultural Center presents Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH!

The winner of NBC’s “Phenomenon” and a top finalist from “America’s Got Talent”

returns in all new show

The City of Aventura presents two performances of Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH!, a brand new show with all new magic, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, March 13 at 2 and 7 p.m.

The audience for these family friendly performances becomes involved like never before as they possibly solve a murder mystery, see someone travel thru time and witness impossible predictions and mind reading – all in the first 10 minutes. The winner of NBC’s Phenomenon and a top finalist from America’s Got Talent, Super transcends the “trick” and connects personally with his audience on a relatable level. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world. Super’s performances can be described as a great Broadway play meets a rock concert meets the hilarity of a headline comedian.

Super’s appearance on Penn & Teller Fool Us ended up being one of the highest rated episodes in the show’s history. The two magician hosts of the show called Super’s performance perfect in which he accurately predicted the exact numbers the TV studio audience would choose for a state-verified Power Ball ticket he had played months earlier.

Seating for all the newly announced performances allows for physical distancing and tickets are available only in pods of 2 or 4 seats together. Face coverings are required at all times unless actively consuming food and beverages in designated areas. Health and safety guidelines will be followed and are available at AventuraCenter.org under the visit tab. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center’s plans for limited capacity reopening have been reviewed and approved by local government officials and will be updated as needed.

Tickets are $40-$45 with $25 student tickets and $5 lap seats for infants 12 months and under. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

