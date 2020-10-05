Aventura Hospital and Medical Center appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center has named David Was, MBA, to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role effective August 17, 2020. In this position, David will be responsible for the oversight of surgical services, emergency services, ancillary and support services, construction and expansion, and the facility’s service line growth and development.

David has been employed by HCA Healthcare for more than fifteen years, starting in HCA Healthcare’s Corporate Office in Nashville, TN, in 2005 and then joining HCA Healthcare’s Executive Development Program in 2010. He served as Associate Chief Operating Officer at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, from 2010-2012 and then as Associate Chief Operating Officer at Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, TN, from 2012-2015. He was promoted into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, FL, in 2015. During his tenure at this facility, he led the development of numerous service lines including growth in trauma services, surgical services, robotic surgery, structural heart, and inpatient rehabilitation, as well as overseeing the design, construction, and opening of the hospital’s freestanding emergency room.

David is a native of Nashville, TN, where he received his undergraduate degree in Spanish from Vanderbilt University and his Masters in Business Administration from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

About Aventura Hospital and Medical Center

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center provides highly specialized tertiary care services, including cardiac surgery, orthopedic and spine surgery, neurosurgery, surgical oncology and other complicated treatments or procedures. The facility has served the northern Miami-Dade County area since 1965 and today offers 407-licensed beds. Leveraging the latest technologies and treatment protocols and serving as a designated Level II Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center, Aventura Hospital meets both the elective and emergency healthcare needs of its neighboring communities and international visitors. As a State of Florida designated statutory teaching hospital, Aventura Hospital is also fulfilling a significant mission to educate and train future medical professionals with residency and fellowship programs in emergency medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, anesthesiology, pulmonology & critical care, cardiology, gastroenterology, radiology, psychiatry, transitional year, pulmonary disease, infectious disease, podiatry, hospice and palliative care, and geriatrics.

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is a facility of HCA East Florida. HCA East Florida is the largest healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of HCA Healthcare (HCA).

HCA East Florida has 14 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, physician practices, and free standing emergency care facilities, as well as a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab. Together, HCA East Florida employs more than 18,000 employees and has more than 6,600 physicians on staff. For more information, visit HCAEastFlorida.com.