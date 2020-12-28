Aventura joins superfood movement with Vitality Bowls

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Local entrepreneurs bring health-focused café to South Florida

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods – opened its doors on December 4th. The new location will be the first for owners Braulio Zanotti and Claudia Ferreyra, who plan to open additional locations in the area to bring health-focused food to South Florida.

“We are incredibly excited to open Aventura’s first Vitality Bowls and make it a place that the entire community can be proud of,” said Zanotti, an experienced franchise professional and restaurant owner with locations in South America. “I can’t wait to share my passion and enthusiasm for food and nutrition with the local residents. There’s truly something on the Vitality Bowls menu for everyone.” Among so many options, they chose to establish their business and live with their family in Aventura.

The new café is conveniently located at 18800 NE 29th Avenue, Suite 9, and will be the 5th Vitality Bowls café in the state. By joining nearly 140 locations open or in development nationwide, Vitality Bowls hopes to win the hearts and taste buds of those looking for delicious and healthy food options.

Customers will be able to get the Vitality Bowls experience while maintaining social distancing and safety practices through takeout, curbside pickup, third-party delivery and outdoor dining.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

“We look forward to seeing Braulio and Claudia grow their business in Aventura and share the Vitality Bowls message,” said Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. “As health and safety remain a top priority, community members will be able to enjoy a nutritious meal that they can feel good about, while also supporting a local business.”

Vitality Bowls offers made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

The menu features the widest variety of unique superfoods, including graviola, acerola, organic mangosteen, organic camu camu, organic spirulina, organic aronia, organic moringa, organic maca, bee pollen and more.

Guests can choose from a variety of delectable options, such as the Green Bowl (with graviola, organic spirulina and organic hemp seeds), the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries and honey). Plus, fresh juices, smoothies, soups, panini and salads are available in each café.

About Vitality Bowls

Roy and Tara Gilad founded Vitality Bowls in 2011 in San Ramon, California. The duo started the superfood café concept as a result of discovering their daughter’s severe food allergies and wanting to find safe, healthy food alternatives. Since franchising began in 2014, the brand has grown to more than 135 cafés open and in development. In 2018, Vitality Bowls was named to Franchise Times 200+ list, Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list and Restaurant Business’s Future 50 list. In 2019, Vitality Bowls was ranked #15 and #62 on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchise in Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants and Top New Franchises lists, respectively. The brand also received the Best Franchise to Buy — New Ethnic Eats Category 2019 Zor Award and was listed in the Top 200+ List for franchises based on global systemwide sales by Franchise Times.

To learn more about Vitality Bowls franchise opportunities, visit http://franchise.vitalitybowls.com/ and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at http://vitalitybowls.com.