Aventura mall announces Messika, Farm Eio, Levi’s and Laduree openings

Aventura Mall has further expanded its selection of international and renowned brands with the additions of Parisian diamond and jewelry maison Messika, Brazilian lifestyle retailer Farm Rio, Levi’s and Ladurée, a French pâtisserie specializing in macarons.

Messika is a modern diamond and high jewelry maison celebrating femininity. Lightness is at the heart of brand founder Valerie Messika’s creations: every piece must be comfortable and suitable for day to evening wear. The new 56 square-foot store in Aventura Mall was conceptualized by Sophie Reulet, Head of the Creative Studio at Messika. Black and anthracite grey make a statement and provide a contrast to soft, feminine tones. Messika’s collections feature an exceptional selection of minimalist, timeless and contemporary designs encompassing rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, as well as fine jewelry in white, pink and yellow golds. Shoppers will be enamored with the brand’s iconic collections, including the founding designs of Move, My Twin, Glam’Azone, as well as some of the most exclusive pieces of high jewelry.

Messika will open its first American store this spring on the lower level near Concierge.

Farm Rio is a Brazilian clothing and lifestyle brand featuring pieces in vibrant colors and nature-inspired prints. The new 1,400 square-foot boutique – the brand’s second permanent U.S. store – was designed by renowned Brazilian artist, Marcelo Rosenbaum.

Featuring rustic textures, light-colored bases and curated furnishings by artisans, the store brings to life an outdoor experience representative of the brand’s Brazilian roots while reflecting Miami’s tropical aesthetic. Shoppers can browse Farm Rio’s first U.S. Resort collection, which includes an assortment of dresses, jumpsuits, and swimwear in an array of bold shades and tropical prints. The brand also offers flowy skirts, blouses, jewelry, shoes, denim, outerwear and home decor. For every purchase, Farm Rio will donate one tree to the Amazon Forest through its One Tree Planted Initiative, which strives to recover endangered forest ecosystems.

Farm Rio is located on the lower level near Concierge.

Levi’s, one of the world’s largest apparel companies and a global leader in jeans, was created to offer functional pieces people not only work in, but live in. Founded by Levi Strauss in 1873, Levi’s began as an invention for the American worker and ultimately became the uniform of progress. For decades, the brand’s iconic pieces – including classic blue jeans and waist overalls – have been worn by miners, cowboys, celebrities, world leaders and everyday people. The new 3,500 square-foot Levi’s store at Aventura Mall will focus on the brand’s most popular pieces, serve as a testing ground for future products and feature new styles, including Levi’s Balloon Jean for her, Skinny Taper and 501® ’93 for him, and the women’s High Loose fashion fit, which will launch to the broader market next fall and spring. The store will also feature a Tailor Shop with the most comprehensive customization options to date, four on-site tailors and a full suite of personalizations including pins, patches, alterations, repairs, chain stitch embroidery and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing capabilities.

Levi’s is located on the upper level and is set to open spring 2020.

Ladurée, a famed French luxury bakery and sweets maker, will further expand Aventura Mall’s growing selection of handcrafted treats. Known as the brand that created the Macaron, Ladurée offers a variety of gourmet flavors via a thoughtfully crafted list of ingredients, as well as pastries, chocolates, teas and accessories. Guests will enjoy Ladurée’s specialty Valentine’s Day collection, which includes a heart-shaped “Super Macaron” filled with a sweet mango ganache that reveals hints of ginger and turmeric.

Ladurée is located on the lower level near Nordstrom and is scheduled to open in January.