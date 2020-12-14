Aventura Mall expands international dining options featuring Greek, French, Argentine, Peruvian and Jamaican cuisine

Aventura Mall is expanding its selection of full-service, chef-led restaurants and quick service eateries with the addition of Ornos Estiatorio, Ladurée Paris, Pani, Pollos & Jarras, Jrk! and Sugar Factory.

Ornos Estiatorio is a Greek restaurant created by award-winning chef and restauranteur Michael Mina with partners Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and Chef Nikolaos Georgousis. Now open, the 160-seat restaurant offers traditional yet flavorful Greek cuisine in an authentic environment imbued with nature and traditional interior design elements that makes guests feel as though they are dining at a restaurant in Greece. Ornos Estiatorio’s menu features family-style dishes highlighting seafood, meats and vegetables, as well as three-course brunch/lunch menus, daily specials, and a wood fire grill. Guests can enjoy a raw bar displaying oysters, calamari, octopus and a wide selection of fresh fish, traditional menu options such as lemon chicken and lamb shoulder, and classic spreads like tzatziki, hummus and melizanosalata (roasted eggplant). Ornos Estiatorio is also home to South Florida’s first Fish Sommelier, a seasoned professional responsible for sourcing fresh fish from the Aegean Sea. The restaurant offers a special craft cocktail menu and features a selection of Greek spirits, wines and beers that can be enjoyed indoors or on the 1,600 square-foot patio. Private dining rooms and lounge areas are also available for reservation. Ornos Estiatorio is located in the Outdoor Courtyard across from Apple.

Ladurée Paris is a famous Parisian restaurant that was founded in 1862. Five generations have grown the Ladurée brand while staying true to the original and iconic 19th century recipe at the heart of its menu: two macaron shells filled with a delectable ganache. Today, the Holder family is at the helm of the Ladurée Paris enterprise, which boasts international locations in France, London, Tokyo and more. Aventura Mall is Ladurée’s second location in Florida, and the only one to feature three counters where guests can enjoy a front row seat to the preparation and plating of their meal. Similar to a fashion house, Ladurée reimagines its iconic desserts – typically twice a year – offering unique flavors such as the Rose Religieuse, Rose-Raspberry Saint Honoré, Liquorice Millefeuille and Blackcurrant-Violet. Ladurée is located on the Lower Level across from Gucci.

Pani was founded by Eliana “Pani” Trotta as a one-of-a-kind restaurant concept offering a diverse menu that incorporates a variety of global influences. After first opening in Argentina, Trotta debuted Pani’s only Florida location at Aventura Mall this fall. The eatery features a vibrant, eclectic aesthetic and a menu comprised of 20 cakes, a range of breakfast and lunch items, including croissants, omelets, sandwiches, salads and quiche, as well as an array of dinner options ranging from pasta and meat to fish. Each item comes with its own presentation; everything from the plates to utensils were selected by Trotta to convey the soul of her brand and enrich visitors’ social media feeds. Guests will appreciate the colorful, feminine décor highlighted by custom art pieces and wallpaper, which were created for Pani by several Argentinian artists and designers. Pani is located in the Outdoor Courtyard, next to the Haas Brothers’ Gorillas in the Mist fountain.

Pollos & Jarras is a Peruvian restaurant concept helmed by CVI.CHE 105 Founder and Chef, Juan Chipoco. Featuring traditional cuisine with a twist, menu standouts include rotisserie chicken, a variety of ceviches, grilled meats and maki rolls. Reflective of the vibrant South American county in which Chef Chipoco was born, the Pollos & Jarras restaurant aesthetic will include a mix of modern glass panels, neon posters adorned with cheeky Peruvian sayings, and wood and stone elements that create an eclectic dining experience. Pollos & Jarras will open mid-December in the Outdoor Courtyard next to CVI.CHE 105.

Jrk! is a fast-casual restaurant concept founded by Harrison Bernstein and Chefs Wayne Sharpe and Kavan Burke. Its bowl-based menu allows customers to pick their protein of choice – including jerk and curried chicken, Caribbean-spiced seafood or vegan meat substitutes – and mix it with a variety of sides ranging from yucca (cassava) sticks, classic rice and peas to plantains and tangy cabbage slaw. Each bowl is then topped with fragrant, complex spices and seasonings, including a bold pineapple mango salsa. Among the other must-try items are Jrk!’s Jamaican patties, which are made fresh daily, and its signature Jerk Fried Rice. Jrk! is set to open this month in Treats Food Hall.

Additional restaurants coming soon to Aventura Mall include Sugar Factory, which is known for its celebrity-endorsed couture pops and decadent, photo-worthy menu items, including “insane milkshakes,” inventive cocktails, “Monster Burgers,” and much more. For more information about Aventura Mall’s dining options, call 305-935-1110 or visit aventuramall.com/dining.

About Aventura Mall: Aventura Mall is the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida, and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Sephora, and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 40 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall, and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program showcasing 20 museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. For hours of operation, visit AventuraMall.com or call (305) 935-1110.