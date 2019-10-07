Aventura ParkSquare update hosted by Aloft Hotel

Aventura ParkSquare update hosted by Aloft Hotel
Anthony Damato, VIP Sales & Community Engagement, Toyota of North Miami Andy Lewis, Partner, Law Firm of Eisinger Brown Lewis Rey Ramirez, Regional Director, AC Hotel and Aloft Hotel Sheril Henney, Director of Sales & Marketing, LEVEL THREE Venue; Michael Sadov, Integra; Gary Pyott, AMC Chairman of the Board; CEO of Association 1st Charlene Welker, Senior VP, Mount Sinai Medical Center Ben Launerts, Region VP, Park1

At a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Aloft Hotel located in Aventura ParkSquare, Board members received an update on this rapidly-expanding ‘town center’ on NE 207th Street.

Comprised of a little over three acres, Aventura ParkSquare is fast becoming known as a place that offers multiple dining options all within walking distance, an amenity that is already being enjoyed by the residents of The Plaza at ParkSquare, Aloft Hotel guests, BanescoUSA bank, Starbucks, businesses that own condos and residents who live there.

Michael Sadov, Director of Sales & Marketing for Integra, developer of Aventura ParkSquare, spoke about the new restaurants that are opening within the next month, including Casa d’Angelo, Graziano’s, BarTaco and DeliciousRaw.

Liza Hernandez, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, said, “We are delighted to have this opportunity to speak with the business leaders of our community about all the exciting things going on here at Aventura ParkSquare.”

